Brantley's early homer carries Astros past Rangers

Brooks Raley struck out the only batter he faced to get the Astros out of harm's way, and Enoli Paredes pitched a perfect eighth to get the game to Houston closer Ryan Pressly. Pressly, who gave up the game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Tuesday's game, retired the side in order in the ninth, including two strikeouts, to earn his seventh save of the season.

03-09-2020
Michael Brantley belted a two-run home run in the first inning to back the stout starting pitching of Cristian Javier as the Houston Astros outlasted the visiting Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday in the middle game of a three-game series between the two American League West rivals. The Rangers won the first game of the series on Tuesday -- it was Texas' first victory in Houston since July 2018 (the Rangers were 0-9 on the road against the Astros in 2019). This series is the first time the two teams have faced each other in this truncated season.

Houston responded on Wednesday to even the series and has won five of seven games overall. Brantley gave the Astros the early lead off Kolby Allard with a one-out round-tripper in the bottom of the first inning.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa ripped a solo homer to left field with one out in the fourth inning to bring the Rangers to within 2-1. Javier (4-1) allowed just two hits in 6 2/3 innings, leaving in the seventh after a two-out walk to Elvis Andrus. Brooks Raley struck out the only batter he faced to get the Astros out of harm's way, and Enoli Paredes pitched a perfect eighth to get the game to Houston closer Ryan Pressly.

Pressly, who gave up the game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Tuesday's game, retired the side in order in the ninth, including two strikeouts, to earn his seventh save of the season. Allard (0-4) was the hard-luck loser for the Rangers, allowing just Brantley's home run and a bunt single by Jose Altuve in seven innings of work. Allard struck out four and walked two in the longest outing of his two-year MLB career.

Joely Rodriquez surrendered a hit to Josh Reddick and a walk to Martin Maldonado in the eighth, before retiring George Springer and Altuve to end the threat and keep the Rangers within reach. Each team had just three hits in the game.

