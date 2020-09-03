Noted Saurashtra cricket coach Babi dies
He was in his 80s and died on Wednesday due to old age related problems, the SCA said. Babi was one of the pioneers in cricket coaching in Rajkot and nearby areas. Former BCCI and SCA secretary Niranjan Shah condoled his demise. "Babi Saheb was the man with quality, ethics and great cricketing capabilities.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 11:58 IST
Renowned coach Akabarkhan Babi, popularly known as 'Babi Saheb', has died, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) informed on Thursday. He was in his 80s and died on Wednesday due to old age related problems, the SCA said.
Babi was one of the pioneers in cricket coaching in Rajkot and nearby areas. He was involved with coaching for over four decades. Many remarkable cricketers of Saurashtra, including former Test player Dhiraj Parsana, Uday Joshi, Niranjan Mehta, Mahendra Rajdev among others were coached by Babi. Vandit Jivrajani and Kishan Parmar too were coached by Babi, while former India batsman Vinod Kambli had brief training stint under him. According to SCA, Babi was probably the first coach to adopt the Australian method of cricket coaching in India and had also served as a coach in BCCI. Former BCCI and SCA secretary Niranjan Shah condoled his demise.
"Babi Saheb was the man with quality, ethics and great cricketing capabilities. His dedication and contribution in cricket coaching shall be remembered forever," said Shah..
ALSO READ
AIFF signs MoU with IPSO to conduct online scouting workshops in India
Santana's 10th-inning blast carries Indians past Pirates
India to sign agreement with Kenya and 12 more countries for special flights
With spike of 64,531 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 27,67,274
Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches COVID-19 treatment drug in India