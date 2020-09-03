Soccer-De Vrij out of Dutch squad through injury
Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij has withdrawn injured from their Nations League matches against Poland on Friday and Italy on Monday, the Dutch football association said on Thursday. No replacement will be called up for De Vrij, the association added, reducing the squad to 23 players for the two matches.Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-09-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 15:54 IST
Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij has withdrawn injured from their Nations League matches against Poland on Friday and Italy on Monday, the Dutch football association said on Thursday. No details were given of the injury but it leaves the Dutch thin in defence with Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt also absent following shoulder surgery last month.
De Vrij, 28, helped Inter reach the Europa League final last month. No replacement will be called up for De Vrij, the association added, reducing the squad to 23 players for the two matches. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Toby Davis)
ALSO READ
Poland's PM says no reason to worry about situation at border with Belarus
Belarus says to ramp up military presence on Poland, Lithuania border - TASS
Belarusian opposition activist Tsepkalo lands in Poland
Navas looks to extend records with Sevilla in Europa League
Soccer-Kosovo's Prishtina loan players from rivals for Europa League match