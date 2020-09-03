Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI contingent member tests positive for COVID-19: IPL source

A member of the BCCI contingent, which is here to oversee the conduct of IPL, has tested positive for COVID-19, a league source told PTI on Thursday. Rest of the teams have started training after their squad members and support staff completed the on-arrival quarantine and returned negative tests. The IPL was moved out of India this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases there.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:51 IST
BCCI contingent member tests positive for COVID-19: IPL source

A member of the BCCI contingent, which is here to oversee the conduct of IPL, has tested positive for COVID-19, a league source told PTI on Thursday. The event is scheduled to start on September 19. "There is one positive case in the BCCI contingent. I can't tell you whether it's from cricket operations team or the medical team. But testing is on and everyone else is healthy and asymptomatic," a senior IPL official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"There is no cause for concern," he added. However, another source said that the person, who has tested positive, is a member of the national team's support staff and is here to keep a tab on the centrally-contracted players.

The development comes after 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, tested positive for the dreaded virus last week. They are currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine and are said to be asymptomatic. Rest of the teams have started training after their squad members and support staff completed the on-arrival quarantine and returned negative tests.

The IPL was moved out of India this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases there. The tournament will be played across three cities in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. It will conclude on November 10.

The BCCI is yet to unveil the full schedule of the tournament. It is learnt that the match line-up could be out by the end of this week. Traditionally, the opening match of the event is played between the defending champions and the runners-up, which happen to be Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively this year.

The tournament will be played in front of empty stands due to health safety concerns but BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has hinted that a limited number of fans could be allowed later in the league depending on the COVID-19 situation..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Normal life disrupted as heavy rains lash Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh

Normal life in Himachal Pradeshs Hamirpur came to a near standstill on Thursday as heavy rains, accompanied with strong wind, lashed the district, officials said. The overnight rains affected movement of people, and led to a sharp fall in t...

All-party meeting held ahead of HP Assembly session from Monday

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting here ahead of a 12-day Vidhan Sabha session, which begins next week under strict COVID-19 protocol. The state Assembly session is scheduled to be held from Monday to...

We have conceptualised strategy to deal with threats emerging along northern and western borders: CDS Gen. Rawat.

We have conceptualised strategy to deal with threats emerging along northern and western borders CDS Gen. Rawat....

Half of world’s refugee children out of school due to COVID-19: UNHCR chief

In a report released today, titled Coming Together for Refugee Education, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, predicts that unless immediate and bold action is taken by the international community to beat back the catastrophic effects of COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020