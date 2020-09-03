Premier League ends deal with Chinese broadcast partner

Left Menu
The Premier League ended its deal with Chinese streaming service PPTV on Thursday. The league did not give a reason for the termination of the agreement after one season of a three-year contract. British newspaper The Daily Mail reported last month that PPTV withheld a payment of 160 million pounds ($209 million) in rights fees that were due in March.

The Premier League ended its deal with Chinese streaming service PPTV on Thursday. The league did not give a reason for the termination of the agreement after one season of a three-year contract.

British newspaper The Daily Mail reported last month that PPTV withheld a payment of 160 million pounds ($209 million) in rights fees that were due in March. That was when the Premier League was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak. The league's contract with PPTV, which is owned by Chinese retail giant Suning, was one of its most lucrative internationally in the current three-year cycle through 2022, reportedly worth about 550 million pounds ($718 million).

