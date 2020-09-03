Left Menu
Development News Edition

Players' work ethic is unbelievable: Delhi Capitals bowling coach Ryan Harris

Delhi Capitals bowling coach Ryan Harris is impressed with the players' 'unbelievable' work ethic after he oversaw the team's first nets session.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:28 IST
Players' work ethic is unbelievable: Delhi Capitals bowling coach Ryan Harris
Delhi Capitals bowling coach Ryan Harris (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals bowling coach Ryan Harris is impressed with the players' 'unbelievable' work ethic after he oversaw the team's first nets session. The former Australian bowler oversaw his first nets session on Wednesday evening at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

"I know that the boys haven't been able to train in the past few months due to the pandemic, but watching them bat and bowl, and seeing some shots flying over the fence, I've been impressed with them," Harris said in a statement. "Their work ethic is unbelievable and they seem in very good space for guys who haven't done a lot of training - they look in excellent condition," he added.

Having been allowed to set foot outside after six days in isolation, Harris said it felt like three weeks. "Honestly, six days isn't a lot, but it felt like three weeks for me because I am not someone who can sit still for very long. But when I got the message this morning from the doctor, saying I've cleared my quarantine and my tests, that was probably the best message I've ever got (laughs). Then to obviously watch the boys' train has been fantastic," he said.

IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. The tournament was originally slated to begin on March 29, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Harris was appointed as the franchise's bowling coach on August 25. Commenting on the team, he said: "I've heard a lot of good things about the Delhi Capitals. I've admired the way that Delhi has played over the last few years. I've spent a fair bit of time in the IPL, both playing and as a coach with Punjab. It's nice to be a part of a big franchise like the Delhi Capitals."

"There are a few players with whom I have played with and against during my time with Australia and in the IPL, so it was nice to see some familiar faces. It's going to be nice to sit with them, and most importantly talk to them about their cricket," added the 40-year-old. The former IPL winner has joined his former captain Ricky Ponting, head coach of the team, at the Delhi Capitals, and spoke highly of the Australian great. "I still get goosebumps seeing him talk in the huddle. He's a guy who presented me with my baggy green cap, and even my one-day cap for Australia. I'm very lucky for him to have asked me to come here to be part of this project, and to work with him is very satisfying for me, and very humbling experience," said Harris.

"I've been coaching for a few years now, but there's still so much to learn, and I think there's no better person to do it with than Ricky. I used to love watching him play growing up, loved playing with him, and now I get to work and coach with him, and hopefully to success this year in the IPL. It's going to be good fun," added the former pacer," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ice hockey-KHL game between Finns Jokerit and Dinamo Minsk cancelled amid fan protests

The Kontinental Hockey League KHL game between Finnish club Jokerit and Belaruss Dinamo Minsk scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled, the league said, amid fan protests in Finland because of the political crisis in Belarus.The KHL awarde...

107 more test COVID-19 positive in Muzaffarnagar

As many as 107 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar, taking the districts total number of active cases to 783, officials said on Thursday. The fresh cases include 28 inmates of the district jail, the...

India scaled up its COVID-19 facilities in record time; current situation demands a fresh mindset which is human-centric: PM Modi.

India scaled up its COVID-19 facilities in record time current situation demands a fresh mindset which is human-centric PM Modi....

Livspace raises USD 90 mn in funding round led by Kharis Capital, Venturi Partners

Bengaluru-based Livspace on Thursday said it has raised USD 90 million about Rs 660 crore in a funding round led by Swiss investment firm Kharis Capital and Venturi Partners. The series D round also saw participation from new investors incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020