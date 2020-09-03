Left Menu
Deepak Punia among three wrestlers to test positive for coronavirus

Deepak Punia is among the three wrestlers who have tested positive for coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:29 IST
Wrestler Deepak Punia (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Deepak Punia is among the three wrestlers who have tested positive for coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Thursday. Apart from Punia, Navin and Krishan have tested positive for the virus. The three senior men's wrestlers had reported to the National Wrestling Camp at SAI Centre in Sonepat.

All wrestlers were tested, upon arrival, as per the SAI SOP for the resumption of sports activities. SAI said they have been moved to an SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure. "As per protocol all wrestlers along with the coaches and support staff were made to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test for COVID-19. During the test wrestlers, Deepak Punia-86KG, Navin-65KG and Krishan-125KG were found positive and have been moved to an SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure and for further monitoring," SAI said in a statement. (ANI)

