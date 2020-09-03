Titans sign K Gostkowski

The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms Thursday with former New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski. The three-time Super Bowl champion is reunited with former Patriots teammate and current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Gostkowski, 36, went to college at Memphis and recently purchased a home in the Nashville area. He worked out for the Titans earlier this week. In March, the Patriots released Gostkowski after 14 seasons. The franchise's all-time leading scorer (1,775 points), he made 374 of 428 field-goal attempts (franchise-best 87.4 percent) in his career, including 25 of 35 from 50-plus yards. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2008, 2013-15) and was first-team All-Pro in 2008 and 2015.

He played only four games last season before landing on injured reserve with an ailing left hip. He made 7 of 8 field-goal attempts and just 11 of 15 extra-point attempts. Gostkowski was originally selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft as a replacement for Adam Vinatieri, who had left for the Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee also waived kicker Greg Joseph, who was signed last December and made all 18 of his extra points in two regular season games and three playoff games. He also made his only field-goal attempt, a 30-yarder in the first quarter of the AFC Championship game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.