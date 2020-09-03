Lions announce BetMGM as first official betting partner

The Detroit Lions named BetMGM as the team's first official sports betting partner on Thursday. The partnership is an extension of the Lions' prior relationship with MGM Resorts International.

"The Detroit Lions' historic relationship with BetMGM has been years in the making and we're proud to announce details of our official partnership," team president Rod Wood said in a news release. "We're continuously seeking new ways to entertain and involve our fans which is especially important during such unusual times; this partnership with BetMGM will provide additional and exciting opportunities to engage our fans." As part of the agreement, BetMGM will sponsor a bingo game on the Lions' mobile app that will allow fans to predict certain outcomes throughout the football games.

The BetMGM Sports Lounge at MGM Grand Detroit opened in March. Michigan legalized sports betting and online gambling in December. "When we first opened the BetMGM Sports Lounge at MGM Grand Detroit in March, we hoped to develop deep relationships with the state's top teams," BetMGM chief marketing officer Matt Prevost said. "We are honored to be the first sports betting partner of the Lions and to offer their fans access to a variety of best-in-class promotions and perks only available on BetMGM."

BetMGM has recently signed similar deals with the Denver Broncos, NASCAR and the PGA Tour.