Report: Clowney's lack of contact frustrates Titans

Robinson said the suitors for the former No. 1 overall draft pick are the Titans and Seattle Seahawks but that a deal could come together quickly with either team, given the time crunch. Seattle, where Clowney played in 2019, and Tennessee both would be looking to pay him around $12 million per season, Robinson said.

In July, Titans general manager Jon Robinson said he wanted free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to visit Tennessee for a physical before they would consider signing him. He's still waiting.

The Titans -- who need a top-quality edge rusher -- remain frustrated by their "lack of engagement" with Clowney, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson told ESPN 102.5 The Game in Nashville on Thursday. Clowney is running out of time -- and options -- before the start of the 2020 season. Robinson said the suitors for the former No. 1 overall draft pick are the Titans and Seattle Seahawks but that a deal could come together quickly with either team, given the time crunch.

Seattle, where Clowney played in 2019, and Tennessee both would be looking to pay him around $12 million per season, Robinson said. He reportedly turned down an offer earlier this offseason that could have been as high as $18 million from the Cleveland Browns. Jon Robinson, speaking with interviewer Paul Kuharsky on a video conversation for a charity in early July, said he was impressed with what he had viewed of the 2014 No. 1 overall pick on social media.

"What I've seen on Twitter, him rushing off the edge and hitting that bag," he said, via PaulKuharsky.com. "Anytime you are dealing with whatever the contract is going to command, you want to make sure that the player is healthy, that you are able to allow your doctors to see him, to look at it, to make sure everything is going to be good." Clowney has tallied 32 sacks in 75 career games. He also has a noteworthy injury history, which includes microfracture surgery on his knee and core muscle surgery after the 2019 season.

Clowney, 27, reportedly was seeking more than $20 million annually when he hit free agency in mid-March. He played in 13 games for the Seahawks last season, registering three sacks, 31 tackles and 13 quarterback hits. --Field Level Media

