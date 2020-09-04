Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rays look to continue tear against Marlins

Lightly regarded and ranked as Tampa Bay's No. 27 prospect by MLB.com in February, Josh Fleming (2-0, 1.74 ERA) will make his third career start -- and second against Miami in a week -- as the teams open a three-game series Friday night in St. Petersburg. On Saturday, the left-hander crafted 5 1/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball at Miami (16-16), which entered the series swinging hot bats after winning five of eight against the Washington Nationals and New York Mets.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 05:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 05:58 IST
Rays look to continue tear against Marlins

With the New York Yankees in their rear-view mirror, the first-place Tampa Bay Rays are set to renew their Citrus Series rivalry with the Miami Marlins this weekend. In taking two of three games in Yankee Stadium in a heated series between the top two American League East clubs, Tampa Bay (26-12) left the Bronx 4 1/2 games in front of New York.

The Rays won eight of 10 from the Bronx Bombers in the season series. They closed it out Wednesday as Mike Brosseau flexed his muscle with two homers and three RBIs in a 5-2 win -- a night after Aroldis Chapman buzzed Brosseau with a 101 mph fastball that led to benches clearing as the game ended. Lightly regarded and ranked as Tampa Bay's No. 27 prospect by MLB.com in February, Josh Fleming (2-0, 1.74 ERA) will make his third career start -- and second against Miami in a week -- as the teams open a three-game series Friday night in St. Petersburg.

On Saturday, the left-hander crafted 5 1/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball at Miami (16-16), which entered the series swinging hot bats after winning five of eight against the Washington Nationals and New York Mets. "Impressive but not surprising," teammate Joey Wendle told reporters of Fleming's performance. "We had a chance to see (Fleming) work a little bit in Spring Training 1 and 2. He's really fun to play behind. ... He's an awesome guy that has just really filled in (and) fit in with the guys as well as in the clubhouse."

The Rays outscored Miami 18-7, silencing the Marlins' offense in two shutouts and claiming their fifth sweep this year with relative ease. Dating to 2008 -- when Tampa Bay shortened its name from Devil Rays to Rays and made its lone World Series appearance -- the club is 43-22 against the two-time World Series-winning Marlins. Tampa Bay leads the Citrus Series 64-56 overall.

The rivalry was much closer until the Rays won 18 of 27 beginning in 2015, but the current Marlins are 14-7 on the road and have displayed a knack for scoring runs in bunches. They acquired arguably the best position player at the trade deadline Monday afternoon -- center fielder Starling Marte, from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A 2016 All-Star with a pair of Gold Gloves, the fleet 31-year-old Marte will bring a star presence to the Marlins, who are vying for their first playoff appearance since winning the 2003 World Series. "It's a great start for him," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said after Marte, in his Miami debut Tuesday, launched a game-winning solo homer in the eighth in a 3-2 win over Toronto.

"A couple of years ago he came in with Pittsburgh, and the whole series we just didn't get him out. You couldn't keep him from stealing a bag. Every time up he hit the ball hard," Mattingly added. "This guy's a star talent. If he were in a city like New York or L.A. where they get to the playoffs all the time ... this guy's a star."

Series-opener Pablo Lopez (3-2, 2.10) was sharp Saturday night but took the loss in the Rays' 4-0 win. In his sixth start, the right-hander worked seven innings and allowed two runs on six hits. Lopez, 24, holds a 1-1 record with a 2.08 ERA in two starts against the Rays during his three-year career. He has given up just three runs and eight hits in 13 innings, registering 11 strikeouts and only one walk.

Miami placed right-handed starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez (strained right lat) on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder Eddy Alvarez from their alternate training site on Wednesday. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Late homers lead Mets to 10-inning win over Yanks

J.D. Davis hit the game-tying homer with one out in the ninth inning, and Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th as the New York Mets rallied for a 9-7 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Thursday in a makeup game at...

Grizzlies' Morant named NBA Rookie of Year

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant earned 99 of 100 first-place votes Thursday to take home NBA Rookie of the Year honors. The 21-year-old Morant, a Murray State product who was the No. 2 overall pick in last years draft, averaged 17.8 point...

In midst of pandemic, Mexicans resume searches for the disappeared

Using drones, shovels and picks, desperate Mexicans resumed searching for disappeared family members across remote parts of the country, restarting a torturous process that was largely halted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.More tha...

Rays look to continue tear against Marlins

With the New York Yankees in their rear-view mirror, the first-place Tampa Bay Rays are set to renew their Citrus Series rivalry with the Miami Marlins this weekend. In taking two of three games in Yankee Stadium in a heated series between ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020