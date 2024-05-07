Karnataka: Congress chief Kharge visits former CM SM Krishna at Bengaluru hospital; wishes him speedy recovery

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wished former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna a speedy recovery and said that his condition is improving, following his visit to the veteran politician at a Bengaluru Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. After meeting Union Minister and former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I came to meet him. He is improving and I wish him all the best and he should recover speedily."

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also met former Chief Minister SM Krishna and inquired about his health. "Today I visited Manipal Hospital and inquired about the health of former Chief Minister SM Krishna who is undergoing treatment for illness and wished him a speedy recovery," Siddaramaiah posted on X on Monday.

The veteran politician was reportedly admitted to another super-speciality hospital in the city earlier this month, as he suffered an acute respiratory infection, and was discharged after treatment. Krishna, 91, who also held important portfolios including that of external affairs in the UPA government, was admitted to the Manipal Hospital for a minor ailment on April 30.

He was Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor. He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year. (ANI)

