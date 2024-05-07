Left Menu

Karnataka: Congress chief Kharge visits former CM SM Krishna at Bengaluru hospital; wishes him speedy recovery

After meeting Union Minister and former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I came to meet him. He is improving and I wish him all the best and he should recover speedily."

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 17:59 IST
Karnataka: Congress chief Kharge visits former CM SM Krishna at Bengaluru hospital; wishes him speedy recovery
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wished former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna a speedy recovery and said that his condition is improving, following his visit to the veteran politician at a Bengaluru Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. After meeting Union Minister and former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I came to meet him. He is improving and I wish him all the best and he should recover speedily."

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also met former Chief Minister SM Krishna and inquired about his health. "Today I visited Manipal Hospital and inquired about the health of former Chief Minister SM Krishna who is undergoing treatment for illness and wished him a speedy recovery," Siddaramaiah posted on X on Monday.

The veteran politician was reportedly admitted to another super-speciality hospital in the city earlier this month, as he suffered an acute respiratory infection, and was discharged after treatment. Krishna, 91, who also held important portfolios including that of external affairs in the UPA government, was admitted to the Manipal Hospital for a minor ailment on April 30.

He was Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor. He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024