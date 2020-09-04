Left Menu
Development News Edition

Late homers lead Mets to 10-inning win over Yanks

The Mets scored three times in the fourth on a run-scoring double by Jake Marisnick ahead of RBI singles by Rosario and Jeff McNeil. Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ allowed four runs in eight hits in five innings, five days after pitching 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Mets.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 06:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 06:05 IST
Late homers lead Mets to 10-inning win over Yanks

J.D. Davis hit the game-tying homer with one out in the ninth inning, and Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th as the New York Mets rallied for a 9-7 victory over the visiting New York Yankees on Thursday in a makeup game at Citi Field. The Mets missed a potential chance to win in the ninth when pinch runner Billy Hamilton was thrown out trying to steal third after being balked to second.

On the next pitch, Davis hammered an 0-2, 99 mph fastball over the center field fence to forge a 7-7 tie. The blast came against Aroldis Chapman. The Mets finally won the four-hour marathon when Alonso hit an 0-1, 98 mph fastball off Albert Abreu (0-1) well over the left field fence.

Alonso's first career walk-off homer touched off a wild celebration at home plate and capped a day when the Mets overcame an early four-run deficit and a late three-run deficit. The Mets (17-21) won their second straight following a five-game skid while the Yankees (20-16) dropped to 4-10 in their past 14 games.

Edwin Diaz (2-1) pitched two hitless innings on a day in which the Mets honored Hall of Famer Tom Seaver, whose death was announced Wednesday. Todd Frazier homered and had three extra-base hits for the Mets.

Amed Rosario drove in three runs, getting the Mets within 7-6 on a two-run single in the eighth off Zack Britton. The Yankees took a 6-4 lead on an RBI single by Gio Urshela and a run-scoring double by Brett Gardner in the seventh off Miguel Castro. New York went up 7-4 on an RBI base hit by Aaron Hicks off Justin Wilson.

The Yankees got four runs in the second on a Tyler Wade RBI single, a DJ LeMahieu sacrifice fly and a two-run Luke Voit double. Frazier hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second. The Mets scored three times in the fourth on a run-scoring double by Jake Marisnick ahead of RBI singles by Rosario and Jeff McNeil.

Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ allowed four runs in eight hits in five innings, five days after pitching 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Mets. Mets right-hander Robert Gsellman allowed four runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings. Before the game, there was a video tribute to Seaver, considered the greatest pitcher in Mets history.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon Japan submits improvement plan to regulators - Asahi

Amazon Japan has submitted a plan to the countrys fair trade regulator on how it will improve practices suspected of violating anti-trust rules, the Asahi Shimbun reported on Friday. The unit of Amazon.com Inc was raided by the Japan Fair T...

Nepal police fire tear gas to stop religious rally amid COVID-19 surge

Police in Nepal used tear gas and water cannon on Thursday to break up a religious rally that defied a government ban on public gatherings imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the ban, about 2,000 residents poured into a major...

China's 'Malacca dilemma' remains

Amid the border standoff between India and China, the latter has suffered a severe blow from Thailand, which said it will scrap the Kra Canal project that Beijing wanted to build to shorten its access to the Indian Ocean, according to a me...

Japan coast guard rescues one man likely to be crew of capsized cattle ship

The Japanese coast guard said on Friday it rescued a man likely to be crew of a capsized cattle ship, confirming a domestic media report.The man was unconscious and transferred to hospital, it added in a statement. He was found about 120 ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020