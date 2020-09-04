Left Menu
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve underwent an MRI on his right knee after Thursday's game, which he left early because of discomfort, manager Dusty Baker said. Altuve apparently was injured after sliding awkwardly into third base during the first inning. "I saw him come up lame, and he came out of the game," Baker said to reporters.

Astros await results of MRI on 2B Altuve

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve underwent an MRI on his right knee after Thursday's game, which he left early because of discomfort, manager Dusty Baker said. The MRI results were not yet available. Altuve apparently was injured after sliding awkwardly into third base during the first inning.

"I saw him come up lame, and he came out of the game," Baker said to reporters. "We're just hoping it's nothing, because this has been some kind of year, especially players keep going down. I'm just praying that he's OK. "I think his spike got caught at the corner of the bag, and he got spiked (Saturday). He's just starting to swing it (better), and it's a tough series for him physically."

The 30-year-old Altuve had surgery on the same knee at the end of the 2018 campaign. He has struggled at the plate this season, hitting .224 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 35 games. --Field Level Media

