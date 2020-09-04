Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canucks blank Golden Knights, push series to Game 7

Thatcher Demko had 48 saves and Quinn Hughes matched the rookie playoff assist record while adding a goal as the Vancouver Canucks staved off elimination in their Western Conference second-round series for the second straight game with a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Edmonton.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 10:13 IST
Canucks blank Golden Knights, push series to Game 7
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

Thatcher Demko had 48 saves and Quinn Hughes matched the rookie playoff assist record while adding a goal as the Vancouver Canucks staved off elimination in their Western Conference second-round series for the second straight game with a 4-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Edmonton. J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist and Jake Virtanen and Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver, which evened the best-of-seven series at 3-3. Game 7 is Friday night.

Demko also had 42 saves in his first postseason start in a 2-1 victory in Game 5 while subbing for injured starter Jacob Markstrom. The San Diego native, who appeared to be flexing his right knee at times during the final half of the game, became the first NHL rookie goalie to win his first two career playoff starts with his team facing elimination since Hall of Famer Jacques Plante in 1953. Hughes now has 14 assists in this year's playoffs, tying the mark of 14 set by Marian Stastny in 1982 and equaled by Ville Leino in 2010.

Robin Lehner finished with 19 saves for Vegas, which will try to avoid blowing a 3-1 playoff series lead for the second straight season on Friday night. San Jose rebounded to eliminate the Golden Knights in the first round in 2019. Vancouver took a 1-0 lead at the 2:50 mark of the first period on Virtanen's second goal of the playoffs. Tyler Motte flipped the puck behind the net where Virtanen beat Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb to the loose puck. Virtanen then quickly wrapped a shot around the left post and past Lehner.

Miller then made it 2-0 early in the third period with his sixth goal of the playoffs, firing a shot from the top of the right circle past a screen by Elias Pettersson. The score was set up by Hughes, who carried the puck in along the left boards and around behind the net and back up the right boards before passing to the open Miller. Hughes increased the lead to 3-0 at the 8:16 mark of the period with his second goal of the playoffs, beating Lehner on his glove side with a slap shot from the left circle.

Vegas pulled Lehner with 5:56 remaining and Horvat sealed the win with an empty-net score with 4:38 left. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

No question hour in monsoon session of Parliament, only zero hour

There will be no question hour in the monsoon session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin from September 14 and only zero hour will be allowed, sources have confirmed. During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great imp...

ABB India's factory to be awarded green factory building certification by IGBC

ABB India has won a gold certification by the Indian Green Building Council IGBC for its environmentally-friendly smart factory, becoming the first to be certified as a green building within the Nashik industrial area which houses about 10,...

India coronavirus infections near 4 mln, closes in on Brazil

India reported a daily jump of 83,341 coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 3.94 million, health ministry data showed on Friday, as it closes in on Brazil as the worlds second-most affected nation from the virus.Asias worst-hit countr...

Kershaw makes strikeout history as Dodgers dump D-backs

Clayton Kershaw allowed one hit over six scoreless innings and passed Christy Mathewson on the all-time strikeouts list as the Los Angeles Dodgers notched a 5-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night. Kershaw 5-1 s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020