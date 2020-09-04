Left Menu
Cricket-Women's Big Bash League to be played in Sydney hub

Travel restrictions forced by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the relocation of the 59-match domestic Twenty20 tournament, which will start on Sunday Oct. 25. "The move demonstrates the commitment across Australian cricket to host the full summer of cricket," CA said in a statement.

The sixth season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) will start a week later than planned but be played in its entirety in a Sydney hub, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday. Travel restrictions forced by the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the relocation of the 59-match domestic Twenty20 tournament, which will start on Sunday Oct. 25.

"The move demonstrates the commitment across Australian cricket to host the full summer of cricket," CA said in a statement. Full details of the venues and fixtures for the eight teams will be released at a later date, the statement added.

