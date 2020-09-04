Left Menu
Development News Edition

Didn't feel like that: Kohli on having a net session after 5 months

Royal Challengers Banglore skipper Virat Kohli has said that he "did not feel" any change even though he was away from the game for a long time and had a net session after a five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 12:30 IST
Didn't feel like that: Kohli on having a net session after 5 months
India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Banglore skipper Virat Kohli has said that he "did not feel" any change even though he was away from the game for a long time and had a net session after a five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was in March this year when the India skipper last attended a net session in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa was abandoned due to rain and later the series got postponed following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

"Five months (back) is the last time when I had a net session. So, we had a net session in India when South Africa was here but we could not play the match in Dharamshala because it was raining. Then we got to Lucknow and then we had to come back," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB's official Twitter handle. "So, the last session which was five months ago, honestly I did not feel like that. You are just ready to be moving and mobile on the field and then the instincts kick in," he added.

The 31-year-old will lead RCB in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Regarded as one of the great batsmen in the modern era, Kohli is yet to win an IPL title. Earlier, Kohli had said that he never wants to leave the franchise and expressed his desire to win the IPL title for the side. During an Instagram live session with RCB teammate Ab de Villiers, Kohli termed his 12-year-long IPL journey as surreal.

"It has been 12 years. It is such an amazing journey, so surreal. You have been here nine years yourself. For a lot of people, it's all about obvious we want to achieve the ultimate goal for the RCB. We have come close thrice but haven't made it. That's always gonna be our dream together and I was just thinking there is no way in any scenario that I can ever think of leaving this team, because of the love and care, the franchise has shown," Kohli had said. "You can feel emotional about the season going well or not but to have that loyalty with Bangalore, with RCB its quite surreal. Till the time I play IPL, regardless of how we play, I'll never leave this team," he had added.

Kohli has played 177 matches for RCB so far and has managed to score 5,412 runs in the tournament. He also picked up the Orange Cap in the 2016 edition after scoring 973 runs, including four centuries and seven half-centuries. The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days.

The tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC issues notice on Centre's review plea related to EIA

The Delhi High court on Friday issued a notice to environmentalist Vikrant Tongad on a review petition moved by the Ministry of Environment against the courts June 30 order where the Centre was directed to publish the draft Environmental Im...

Anubhav Sinha remembers working with Rishi Kapoor in 'Mulk' on his birth anniversary

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha remembered working with late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor in his critically acclaimed film Mulk, on the occasion of his 68th birth anniversary. Sinha who directed Kapoor and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mulk, took to Insta...

Sports News Roundup: Serena battles through second-round test at U.S. Open; Grizzlies' Morant named NBA Rookie of Year and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Tiafoe feeling positive again after COVID-19 negativityFrances Tiafoe says he would have probably laughed if someone told him he will make the third round of his home Grand Slam at the U....

Thailand races to contact trace as coronavirus reappears

Thailand is racing ahead with contact tracing after detecting its first domestic coronavirus infection in over three months, health officials said on Friday, with tests conducted on nearly 200 people with possible exposure to the new case. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020