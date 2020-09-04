Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Harbhajan says he will not play, wishes CSK luck

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Harbhajan Singh has confirmed that he will not be playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:29 IST
IPL 13: Harbhajan says he will not play, wishes CSK luck
CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (SPORTZPICS photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Harbhajan Singh has confirmed that he will not be playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons. Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan wrote: "Dear Friends, I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind (sic)."

CSK also took to Twitter and wrote: "Harbhajan Singh informed us he won't be available due to personal reasons. Team Chennai Super Kings is supportive of his decision and stands by him and his family during these testing times. KS Viswanathan, CEO." ANI had reported on Thursday that the CSK team management was preparing for life minus the off-spinner this edition of the league. "He has not sent in any official communication and that is expected by today evening or tomorrow. But the team management has been told to prepare for the scenario wherein they may miss his services," the source had said.

Last week, news of Suresh Raina leaving the team and returning home came as a big jolt as he has been an integral part of the franchise from the first season. While he did play for Gujarat Lions when CSK was suspended, he returned to the fold when CSK made a return to the league in 2018. While there have been a lot of things said about Raina's sudden departure, the former India batsman has made it clear that it was a personal decision and he came back for his family. While he has gone on to add that one might see him back in the team this season itself, CSK as a cricketing unit has not reacted to the same.

Earlier, it came to light that two Chennai Super Kings players along with 11 support staff members had tested positive for coronavirus and that led to the BCCI issuing a statement that strict protocols were being followed and there was no reason to worry. "13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Assam govt preparing SOP to implement Gauhati HC directives

Assam government is preparing a standard operating procedure SOP to implement the directives of Gauhati High Court on adherence to COVID-19 protocol issued by the health department, state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa...

Britain's Co-op to create 1,000 jobs in stores expansion

Britains Co-operative Group said on Friday it would open over 65 new and extended stores this year, creating up to 1,000 jobs, as it seeks to capitalise on the popularity of local convenience shopping during the coronavirus pandemic. The ow...

Action against drugs in tier 2 & 3 cites, also districts: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said officials have been instructed to extend their action against drugs and ganja supply in tier 2 and 3 cities and in various districts, as he noted that new dimensions are emerging from ...

Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attends 5th BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting

Union Minister of State IC for Culture and Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel virtually attended 5th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting on September 3, 2020. The 5th BRICS Culture Ministers Meeting was held through video conference under the Cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020