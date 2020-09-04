Left Menu
Washington Football Team releases Adrian Peterson

Head coach Ron Rivera said Peterson's leadership was valued, especially after Derrius Guice was released amidst off-field turmoil this summer. But the Washington Football Team is going with Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber at running back.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Adrian Peterson was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday. Head coach Ron Rivera said Peterson's leadership was valued, especially after Derrius Guice was released amidst off-field turmoil this summer.

But the Washington Football Team is going with Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber at running back. Peterson, 35, is a 13-year veteran who won the 2012 NFL MVP award with the Minnesota Vikings. A four-time All-Pro, he led the NFL in rushing three times and has 14,216 career rushing yards, which ranks fifth all-time and just over 1,000 yards behind No. 4 Barry Sanders. Frank Gore, who is on the New York Jets' roster, is third (15,347).

Peterson told Josina Anderson on Friday he plans to pursue a chance to play elsewhere but was caught by surprise when informed of his release. "I was having a strong camp. It was showing up on film, taking No. 1 reps all the way to this week," Peterson said, per Anderson. "I just got notified by the running backs coach yesterday that they want to give these young guys some reps, but I didn't know I was going to get cut."

Peterson called Gibson, who had 33 total carries at Memphis and played running back and wide receiver, a "hell of a talent." According to Peterson, the Washington Football Team plans to give Gibson the chance to be a No. 1 back immediately. The seventh pick in the 2007 draft received a $750,000 signing bonus to rejoin the Washington Football Team in the offseason.

