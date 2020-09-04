Left Menu
Cyclists resume training, Kiren Rijiju visits camp

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday visited Indira Gandhi Sports Complex where India's elite young cyclists resumed their training.

Kiren Rijuju visited ongoing cycling camp (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday visited Indira Gandhi Sports Complex where India's elite young cyclists resumed their training. Earlier in the day, Rijiju had tweeted, "India's elite young cyclists have resumed their training at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex. The health safety measures are being followed strictly. Now we have very good cycling prospects at top international levels."

Rijiju was greeted by Onkar Singh, Chairman of Cycling Federation of India (CFI), and Sandeep Pradhan, Director General of Sports Authority of India (SAI) at the complex. Onkar apprised the minister of future planning with a vision of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic and about the various measures taken for the training. Plans for selection and training of cyclists at the grassroot level was also discussed.

The training camp started, after the quarantine period, with 12 elite cyclists which include top cyclists like L Ronaldo Singh, Esow, David Beckham, etc. and all the SOP's of the Government are being followed strictly. This is the first camp to start at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex post lockdown. "The cyclists who were disappointed after the cancellation of the UCI Junior World Track Cycling Championship 2020, have now again started their intensive training looking forward to the various international events across the world, but concentrating on Track Asia Cup 2020, New Delhi, slated for the later part of the year. And also for the Asian Track Cycling Championships to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan in the early part of 2021. They were enthusiastic and encouraged after the visit of the minister to the camp," Onkar said in a statement. (ANI)

