MLB reports only one positive test in last week

That player was identified Thursday as Oakland Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden, who is quarantining at his home in Houston after testing positive last weekend. A total of 12,780 samples were examined during the period from Aug. 28-Sept. General manager David Forst said Thursday there was "no breaking of protocols" and that no other members of the traveling party had tested positive.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:49 IST
Only one person tested positive for COVID-19 during the past week, according to data released Friday by Major League Baseball and the players association. That player was identified Thursday as Oakland Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden, who is quarantining at his home in Houston after testing positive last weekend.

A total of 12,780 samples were examined during the period from Aug. 28-Sept. 3. The total number of positive tests during the monitoring stage climbed to 85, including 55 players and 30 staff members from 21 different teams. Out of the 103,668 total samples collected, that works out to a positivity rate of 0.08 percent.

The A's said they don't know how Mengden, a 27-year-old right-hander, contracted the virus. General manager David Forst said Thursday there was "no breaking of protocols" and that no other members of the traveling party had tested positive.

