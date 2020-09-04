Left Menu
Report: Bucs to cut RBs Ogunbowale, Calais and K Gay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new additions reportedly have come at a cost for running backs Dare Ogunbowale and Raymond Calais and kicker Matt Gay. The Buccaneers are expected to release all three players after adding running back Leonard Fournette and kicker Ryan Succop, the NFL Network and The Athletic reported Friday. Ogunbowale, 26, rushed 11 times for 17 yards and two touchdowns and added 35 receptions for 286 yards in 16 games last season.

The Buccaneers are expected to release all three players after adding running back Leonard Fournette and kicker Ryan Succop, the NFL Network and The Athletic reported Friday.

Ogunbowale, 26, rushed 11 times for 17 yards and two touchdowns and added 35 receptions for 286 yards in 16 games last season. He has spent the past two seasons as a core special teams player after playing in two games with the Washington Football Team in 2017. Calais, 22, was a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Louisiana, where he rushed for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns from 2016-19. The Athletic reported the Bucs hope to re-sign him to the practice squad.

Gay, 26, made 27 of 35 field-goal attempts -- including 5 of 8 tries from 50-plus yards -- last season. He also converted 43 of 48 extra-point tries. Succop spent the last six seasons with the Tennessee Titans, converting 117 of 140 field-goal attempts (83.6 percent) and 178 of 188 extra-point tries (94.7 percent) in 86 games.

Succop, 33, has made 236 of 287 field-goal attempts (82.2 percent) and 338 of 348 extra-point tries (97.1 percent) in 166 career games with the Kansas City Chiefs (2009-13) and Titans (2014-19). The addition of Fournette made for a crowded backfield in Tampa Bay.

Fournette had 2,631 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last year, Fournette amassed 1,152 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 265 carries in 15 games for Jacksonville. He added a career-high 76 receptions for 522 yards. Ronald Jones and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn are also part of the backfield with the Buccaneers.

--Field Level Media

