HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Friday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1420 KERBER MARCHES INTO LAST 16

Germany's Angelique Kerber was largely untroubled as she dispatched American Ann Li 6-3 6-4. The 17th seed has booked a place in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows for the first time since she won the title in 2016.

1400 MCNALLY BATTLES PAST ALEXANDROVA American teenager Caty McNally raced past 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the final set tiebreak to win 4-6 6-3 7-6(2) in a second round match that was interrupted by rain on Thursday.

The result means 11 American women have progressed to the third round of the tournament this week.

1240 MARTIC THROUGH TO LAST 16 IN STRAIGHT SETS Eighth seed Petra Martic of Croatia beat Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-3 6-3 to become the first player to move into the last 16 of the U.S. Open.

Martic, who beat Gracheva in Prague on clay last month, hit fewer winners but broke six times while the Russian made 33 unforced errors. 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Play began in bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius (87.8°F), with an expected high of 31 degrees. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)