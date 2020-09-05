Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

The 17th seed has booked a place in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows for the first time since she won the title in 2016. 1400 MCNALLY BATTLES PAST ALEXANDROVA, MERTENS THROUGH American teenager Caty McNally raced past 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the final set tiebreak to win 4-6 6-3 7-6(2) in a second round match that was interrupted by rain on Thursday. The result means 11 American women have progressed to the third round of the tournament this week.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 05-09-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 00:36 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Friday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1451 OSAKA OVERCOMES KOSTYUK TEST TO ADVANCE

Japan's former champion Naomi Osaka was pushed in her third-round encounter by teenager Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, and needed over two-and-a-half hours before she prevailed 6-3 6-7(4) 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Kostyuk, who is ranked 137 in the world, smashed 36 winners to Osaka's 30 but also tallied 51 unforced errors to fall to the fourth seed.

1445 GOFFIN THROUGH, GARCIA OUT Belgian seventh seed David Goffin moved into the fourth round with a 6-1 7-6(5) 6-4 victory over Filip Krajinovic, firing 36 winners and eight aces past the Serbian.

Caroline Garcia, who knocked out top seed Karolina Pliskova in the second round, was beaten in straight sets by American Jennifer Brady who won 6-3 6-3 without dropping serve while ocnverting three break points. 1420 KERBER MARCHES INTO LAST 16

Germany's Angelique Kerber was largely untroubled as she dispatched American Ann Li 6-3 6-4. The 17th seed has booked a place in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows for the first time since she won the title in 2016.

1400 MCNALLY BATTLES PAST ALEXANDROVA, MERTENS THROUGH American teenager Caty McNally raced past 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the final set tiebreak to win 4-6 6-3 7-6(2) in a second round match that was interrupted by rain on Thursday.

The result means 11 American women have progressed to the third round of the tournament this week. Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens also finished her second round match on Friday, beating Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3 7-5.

READ MORE Martic reaches U.S. Open last-16 despite ragged performance

U.S. Open order of play on Friday FACTBOX-The masks of Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open

PREVIEW-Confident Shapovalov faces Fritz test in third round Flawless Auger-Aliassime knocks out Murray in straight sets

Murray hopes to build physical conditioning to revive career Medvedev missing the cheers and jeers at Flushing Meadows

Serena battles through second-round test at U.S. Open Serena faces old foe at U.S. Open: Her inner critic

FACTBOX-Denis Shapovalov v Taylor Fritz Rampant Azarenka downs compatriot Sabalenka to reach third round

Birthday boy Thiem dominates Nagal to breeze into third round 1240 MARTIC THROUGH TO LAST 16 IN STRAIGHT SETS

Eighth seed Petra Martic of Croatia beat Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-3 6-3 to become the first player to move into the last 16 of the U.S. Open. Martic, who beat Gracheva in Prague on clay last month, hit fewer winners but broke six times while the Russian made 33 unforced errors.

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS Play began in bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius (87.8°F), with an expected high of 31 degrees. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis and Ian Chadband)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

Time to move on! New action game FAU-G to soon replace PUBG in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump security adviser says China has biggest election-interference program

China has taken the most active role among countries seeking to interfere in the U.S. election and has the biggest program to influence domestic politics, U.S. national security adviser Robert OBrien said on Friday, without providing any de...

Avs captain Landeskog (leg) out for Game 7

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will not play in Game 7 on Friday afternoon against the Dallas Stars due a cut on his right leg. Late in the second period of Game 6 on Wednesday in Edmonton, teammate Cale Makar had fallen to th...

Belichick won't confirm Newton as Patriots' starting QB

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Friday did not confirm Cam Newton as the teams starting quarterback for the season opener, despite multiple reports suggesting otherwise. Yeah, we are not naming any starters at any positions, so...

Soccer-West Brom sign winger Diangana on permanent deal

West Bromwich Albion have signed winger Grady Diangana from West Ham United after a successful loan spell, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Friday. Diangana has agreed a five-year deal at The Hawthorns, with British media repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020