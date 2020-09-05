Left Menu
Broncos release top tackler Davis

Davis recorded 448 tackles (21 for loss), two sacks and one interception in 82 games (63 starts) for Denver. He had 82 stops and three sacks in 15 games (nine starts) for the Steelers last season. Davis also played in three games for the Saints in 2014.

The Denver Broncos released linebacker Todd Davis on Friday, parting ways with a player who started 59 games over the past four seasons. The 28-year-old Davis started at least 14 games in each of the last four campaigns. He led the Broncos in tackles last season with 134 and in 2018 with 114.

Davis was slowed by a calf injury during training camp. Davis recorded 448 tackles (21 for loss), two sacks, and one interception in 82 games (63 starts) for Denver. He joined the club in 2014 when the Broncos signed him off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad.

Mark Barron is expected to replace Davis in the starting lineup. The 30-year-old signed with the Broncos on Monday after clearing COVID-19 protocols. Barron has 710 tackles (48 for loss), 12 sacks and nine interceptions in 119 games (102 starts) over eight NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-14), the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams (2014-18), and Pittsburgh Steelers (2019). He had 82 stops and three sacks in 15 games (nine starts) for the Steelers last season.

