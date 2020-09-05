Left Menu
Hiura helps Brewers take down host Indians

The right-hander permitted one unearned run on three hits while striking out seven in six innings. Luis Urias and Ryan Braun each had an RBI single and Ben Gamel collected three hits to propel the Brewers (18-19) to their fifth win in seven contests.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 08:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 08:00 IST
The late offense allowed Corbin Burnes (2-0) to pick up the win.

Luis Urias and Ryan Braun each had an RBI single and Ben Gamel collected three hits to propel the Brewers (18-19) to their fifth win in seven contests. The result gave Craig Counsell sole possession of third place on the franchise's all-time managerial wins list with 423. Tyler Naquin scored a run on a fielder's choice and had one of the four hits for the Indians (23-15), who have lost three of their last five games overall and seven of their last nine at home.

Phil Maton (2-1) relieved Carlos Carrasco and promptly walked Urias to lead off the seventh inning. Urias advanced to third on Gamel's single and scored easily on Hiura's double to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead. Gamel and Hiura didn't stay on the bases for long, with both coming around to score on a fielding error by first baseman Carlos Santana.

Braun made the most of his first at-bat since his back flared up on Sunday by plating Christian Yelich to give Milwaukee a 5-1 advantage. Hiura capped the scoring after depositing a 3-0 fastball from James Karinchak over the wall in left field for a two-run homer. The blast was Hiura's team-leading 10th of the season and second in as many games.

Milwaukee loaded the bases against Carrasco in the fourth inning before Urias plated Gyorko with the game's first run following a slow bouncer that came to a stop on the grass halfway up the third-base line. Gyorko was in the lineup after being reinstated from the bereavement list earlier on Friday. Gyorko was on the list following the death of his grandfather.

--Field Level Media

