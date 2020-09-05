Left Menu
Cowboys' Gregory conditionally reinstated by NFL

After being indefinitely suspended for well over a year, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been conditionally reinstated by the league, according to multiple reports Friday. Gregory, 27, reportedly petitioned the NFL this spring to remove his ban in the wake of changes to the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Per reports, Gregory can return to the team Monday for coronavirus testing but will be restricted from practicing with the team until Oct. 5 -- although he will be allowed to train in what the NFL termed "an acclimation period," according to NFL.com. Gregory will be eligible to be placed on the active roster starting with the team's Week 7 game at Washington on Oct. 25.

The oft-troubled defensive lineman, who last saw NFL action in 2018, tweeted a message of gratitude toward many league figures once the news broke Friday. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith were among those he thanked.

In calling the occasion "a day of celebration and thanks," Gregory wrote on Twitter, "It's going time. I am in a good place and plan to use this second chance to be a great father, player, a citizen of Dallas, and a teammate. Let's get this!!! #RG94"

Gregory, 27, was suspended indefinitely on Feb. 26, 2019, for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement. That was his fourth suspension since coming into the league. He has been suspended for more games (30) than he has played (28). But with changes to the league's CBA that halted the policy of punishing players for testing positive for marijuana, neither Goodell nor the league had indicated any possible amnesty for players such as Gregory who were previously suspended over such tests.

Gregory was suspended and missed the entire 2017 season for a failed drug test and was granted conditional reinstatement in July 2018. Gregory, selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 draft, has battled substance abuse dating to his college years at Nebraska. Gregory reportedly has failed or missed six tests while with the Cowboys.

In his last NFL action in the 2018 season, Gregory recorded 25 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 14 games (one start) for Dallas. Gregory has played in parts of three seasons (2015, '16, '18), recording 45 tackles, seven sacks, and 11 tackles for loss.

