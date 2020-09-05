Orioles end 19-game skid vs. Yankees, split DH

Rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Yankees 6-3 in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night to end their 19-game, head-to-head losing streak against New York. The Yankees beat the Orioles 6-5 in nine innings in the first game of the twin bill, New York's 18th straight victory in Baltimore. The Yankees' last loss at Camden Yards before Friday's nightcap came on July 10, 2018.

The road winning streak was a franchise record for New York against any team. The Yankees just missed matching the longest head-to-head road winning streak vs. a single opponent, with the mark of 19 set by the Brooklyn Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds from 1947 to '49.

The rebuilding Orioles finally ended the skid Friday night. Jorge Lopez (1-0) threw five innings for the win, with all three runs he allowed being unearned. He gave up three hits and two walks while striking out two. Cesar Valdez earned his first major league season by throwing two shutout innings.

Yankees starter Deivi Garcia (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and fanned six. The Yankees led 3-2 until Baltimore produced a two-out, four-run rally in the fifth. Mountcastle got the second of the team's four consecutive hits, a single that made it 3-3.

Rio Ruiz followed with a tiebreaking single, and Pat Valaika lined a two-run double that gave Baltimore a 6-3 lead. Mountcastle started the scoring with a two-run homer in the second that gave the Orioles a quick 2-0 lead. The Yankees cut it the deficit in half in the third on a Thairo Estrada RBI groundout.

Erik Kratz's two-run single in the fourth gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead. The Orioles also had to do it without right fielder Anthony Santander, who hurt an oblique muscle late in Game 1. The team wasn't sure how long he would be sidelined.

