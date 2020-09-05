Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chelsea signs Havertz for USD 92M to continue spending spree

The 21-year-old Havertz, who is one of the great young hopes of German football, moved for a fee that reportedly will rise to a maximum of 70 million pounds (USD 92 million) and will form part of Chelsea's new-look attack that also includes fellow new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. With England left back Ben Chilwell and Brazil center back Thiago Silva also joining the London club in the offseason, manager Frank Lampard is going into the 2020-21 campaign starting September 12 having changed half his team.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-09-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 10:24 IST
Chelsea signs Havertz for USD 92M to continue spending spree

Chelsea took its spending spree on new players to more than USD 250 million ahead of the new season by signing highly rated Germany attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen. The 21-year-old Havertz, who is one of the great young hopes of German football, moved for a fee that reportedly will rise to a maximum of 70 million pounds (USD 92 million) and will form part of Chelsea's new-look attack that also includes fellow new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

With England left back Ben Chilwell and Brazil center back Thiago Silva also joining the London club in the offseason, manager Frank Lampard is going into the 2020-21 campaign starting September 12 having changed half his team. Havertz is arguably the most exciting transfer of them all.

A left-footed player who is at home as an attacking midfielder or as a central forward, Havertz was Leverkusen's top scorer last season with 17 goals in all competitions. In the Bundesliga, he has scored 36 goals in 118 games. He was the youngest player to reach 100 Bundesliga appearances.

Lampard, a freescoring attacking midfielder like Havertz as a player most notably for Chelsea and England, will hope his remolded attack can help the team challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title in his second season in charge. "Kai is one of the best players of his age in world football, so we are very happy that his future lies at Chelsea," the club's director Marina Granovskaia said on Friday.

"He has proven pedigree in one of the best leagues in Europe, he plays for the German national side and he is an exciting, dynamic talent. We are delighted to be able to add his versatility and quality to the squad before the season begins." Lampard leaned on Chelsea's homegrown talent, like Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount, in his first year as manager but the team stumbled in the second half of the season and only qualified for the Champions League on the final day of the season. Havertz made his breakthrough aged 17. He started the 2016-17 season with Leverkusen's under-19 team and was 17 years, 4 months old when he made his first senior appearance as a substitute.

"He's an excellent footballer with outstanding technique, fast, robust in challenges, a good header of the ball," then-Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt said after Havertz broke into the team. Havertz quickly established himself as the team's brightest prospect and consistently starred alongside fellow youngster Julian Brandt, before Brandt joined Borussia Dortmund last year.

Havertz is developing into a complete player. He has composure on the ball, technical skill, the perception to anticipate teammates' movement and ability to then play the ball where they want it. In the second half of last season, the tall Havertz showed his versatility by playing as striker for Leverkusen following injuries to Kevin Volland and Lucas Alario.

But it is in midfield where Lampard is likely to deploy Havertz to give the team some creativity in central attacking areas, something it lacked last season. Havertz last played for Leverkusen in the quarterfinals of the Europa League on Aug. 10, scoring in a 2-1 loss to Inter Milan.

His first game for Chelsea could come in its Premier League opener at Brighton on September 14. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP1-HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

World number one Novak Djokovic brushed aside German Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets on Friday to move into the fourth round of the U.S. Open. Djokovic cruised to a 6-3 6-3 6-1 win to improve to 26-0 for the year and set up a clash with...

Home Minister Amit Shah extends greetings on Teachers' Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted all teachers, saying they have been playing an unparalleled role in shaping the nation by selflessly guiding millions of souls. Tributes to an iconic thinker and erudite scholar, former Pres...

Marte's 4-hit night guides D-backs past Giants

Ketel Marte tied a career high with three extra-base hits a part of a 4-for-5 evening, and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on for a 6-5 win over the host San Francisco Giants on Friday night in the first of a four-game series. Marte homered a...

HarperCollins India to publish Nothing To Lose, a no-holds-barred account of Ma Anand Sheela's life, by Manbeena Sandhu

HarperCollins Publishers India is delighted to announce the publication of Manbeena Sandhus Nothing to Lose The Authorized Biography of Ma Anand Sheela, to be out on 5 October 2020. A story of an operatic storm ... A compelling must-read Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020