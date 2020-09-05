Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teachers' Day: Indian hockey stars remember influence of gurus

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, players from the Indian national men and women's hockey teams recalled the influence of their childhood teachers and coaches that had a lasting impression on their careers and forged their path to achieving success.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-09-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 13:34 IST
Teachers' Day: Indian hockey stars remember influence of gurus
India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (Hockey India twitter). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, players from the Indian national men and women's hockey teams recalled the influence of their childhood teachers and coaches that had a lasting impression on their careers and forged their path to achieving success. Known for his exploits at the goalpost, PR Sreejesh recalled how his teacher's words at the GV Raja Sports School has helped him surge ahead with a strong mind during these past few months that have posed several challenges in an athlete's life due to Covid-19 pandemic halting competition and training.

He said, "In my early days at the GV Raja Sports School, I would cry during almost all sessions and always wore a dull look in classes because I missed home and my family terribly. My teacher, who had noticed this, called me and said, be patient, you can go home in three months for Onam and be with your family but until then focus on your abilities, your classes and sport. "Don't think of the issues that you can't control. Those words stayed with me forever and now in 2020 it applies more so than ever where a lot of things are not in our control and the best thing to do is to just focus on what we can. That was the best advice I ever received from my teacher."

Like Sreejesh, goalkeeper Savita from the women's team said, "My father has been my greatest teacher. He has always guided me, especially in my toughest times when I was injured. He taught me to never give up and made me tough and perseverant. His words keep me motivated even when I am not having my best day on field." SV Sunil, on the other hand, thanked everyone who has been part of his journey so far right from his parents and family. "When someone achieves big, there is an army of people who would have backed his or her journey. For me, it started with my family followed by the teachers, all the coaches I have worked with so far. If not for their role, it would not have been possible to climb up the success ladder," he said.

Dragflick sensation Gurjit Kaur, on the other hand, recalled the role of her childhood coach Sardar Sharanjit Singh. "In everyone's life, there would be a guru who would have shaped their lives and shown them the right direction. My guru Sardar Sharanjith Singh has a similar influence as he guided me in my early days as a hockey player and then through my college days, I received the best guidance and support from my coaches that helped me enter the national coaching camp. Even now, at the national camp, we have a great support from the coaching staff who are our constant motivation," stated Gurjit.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Teachers' Day: Indian hockey stars remember influence of gurus

On the occasion of Teachers Day, players from the Indian national men and womens hockey teams recalled the influence of their childhood teachers and coaches that had a lasting impression on their careers and forged their path to achieving s...

Farah, Hassan beat one-hour world record in Brussels

With no fans to cheer them on, four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and Sifan Hassan both broke the rarely run one-hour world record at the Memorial Van Damme meeting. In an empty stadium because of the coronavirus crisis, Hassan first impro...

Mumbai police cooperating with CBI in Sushant case: Minister

Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the Mumbai police is extending full cooperation to the CBI in its probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death. A Central Bureau of Investigation CBI team has been camping in Mumbai s...

INSIGHT-TikTok troubles narrow gap between Beijing and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has long positioned himself as a global internet entrepreneur, largely eschewing Chinese government involvement, but U.S. demands to sell his crown jewel TikTok are testing the boundaries with Beijing.A year a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020