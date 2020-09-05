Left Menu
Being trained by Ponting has taken Delhi Capitals to next level: CEO

Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra heaped praises on head coach Ricky Ponting, who brings vast experience to the side, and said he is the 'most motivating person' one can be with.

Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra. Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia skipper led his side to two World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007. He has also been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a player before becoming a coach. Sharing what he brings to the young and dynamic squad of Capitals, Malhotra said before every training session, Ponting delivers a short speech that works as a morale booster for the side.

"He has been an inspirational player. He is the most motivating person you can be with. See his enthusiasm at this age as a coach, player or commentator. We start the training every day with a small speech from him. From that speech, I could see people are getting goosebumps and getting inspired. He is part of every training that happens. To be trained by someone of his caliber it just has taken the team to a different level," Malhotra told ANI. Talking about the threats as the tournament is happening in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the CEO said players focus on their game once they are on the field.

"Players are giving it their all. Once they are on the field they forget about what is happening in the world. It is all about being in the moment and being on the field. I have seen everyone do that. You will get to see cricket at its highest level again," he said. "If you forget the pandemic and challenges, it is been a very fruitful experience. Everyone back home feels that things are getting back to normal. Sports is happening and people are dying to watch some good quality cricket and this is what IPL is all about. Actually, it is a very positive and really brilliant feeling to be here right now," Malhotra added. (ANI)

