Soccer-Everton sign Brazil midfielder Allan from Napoli
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported Everton had paid a fee of around 25 million pounds ($33 million) to Napoli for the 29-year-old. Allan scored 11 goals and grabbed 16 assists in more than 200 appearances for Napoli across all competitions, helping them claim the Coppa Italia last season.Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 14:40 IST
Everton has signed Brazil midfielder Allan from Italian side Napoli on a three-year deal, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported Everton had paid a fee of around 25 million pounds ($33 million) to Napoli for the 29-year-old.
Allan scored 11 goals and grabbed 16 assists in more than 200 appearances for Napoli across all competitions, helping them claim the Coppa Italia last season. "It is a real pleasure to sign for Everton. I am immensely happy to be here," Allan said in a club statement.
"I hope, as I have done in my entire career, I contribute with my performances together with my teammates and that I put in some great games, great performances, and win important things."
