Hyderabad FC sign defender Chinglensana Singh

Having spent his formative years at Mahindra United, Air India and Tata Football Academy, Sana began his professional career in 2015 with Shillong Lajong, with whom he played two seasons in the I-League.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 16:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad FC on Saturday said they have completed the signing of 23-year-old defender Konsham Chinglensana Singh for the next two seasons of the Indian Super League. Known in the footballing circuit as Sana, the Manipuri defender joins in after a three-year spell with FC Goa and has penned a two-year deal till the end of the 2021-22 season.

"The club is building a new squad with a lot of ambition in an exciting project," said Sana. "I want to be part of this team and play my role in helping the club establish its legacy in Indian football by trying to win trophies and bringing back glory days to the city of Hyderabad," he added.

Sana became the third new Indian signing at Hyderabad FC this season after Subrata Paul and Halicharan Narzary. Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, "Sana is one of the most exciting and talented young defenders in the country." "He has been a consistent performer and every time he's been on the field, he made sure to leave an impression. We're looking to build a squad with the right mix of youth and experience, and we hope he will be a valuable addition," he added.

Having spent his formative years at Mahindra United, Air India and Tata Football Academy, Sana began his professional career in 2015 with Shillong Lajong, with whom he played two seasons in the I-League. Having made his bow in the ISL in 2016, he became an integral part of the Delhi Dynamos side under Italian Gianluca Zambrotta, featuring regularly in their run to the play-offs.

He was picked up by FC Goa in the ISL expansion draft in 2017, and has been part of the Gaurs for the last three seasons where he also picked up a Super Cup winners medal in 2019. "The primary aim of all teams in the league is to make it to the play-offs and then make the final push. I've been part of the same mentality at Goa and our targets are similar in Hyderabad," Sana said.

"With Goa, I've been part of the side that's been in the semifinal twice and the final once, so achieving that final step is a personal target," he added. On the international stage, Sana has represented India at the U-19, U-22 and U-23 levels while also making his senior debut in 2016.

