Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will 3 outgoing selectors stay back to pick team for Australia tour? 23-25 member squad expected

Also there is no domestic cricket being held at the moment," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. There is a school of thought within the BCCI that at this point in time, with the IPL starting, it is better that the three outgoing panel members remain at least till the Indian squad for the Australia tour is announced.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 17:21 IST
Will 3 outgoing selectors stay back to pick team for Australia tour? 23-25 member squad expected

The three outgoing selectors -- Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjape and Sarandeep Singh -- are likely to stay at least till the jumbo India squad for the year-end tour of Australia is announced, primarily to ensure continuity. Gandhi, Paranjape and Singh are completing their four-year-term (three plus one) on September 30, but the BCCI is unlikely to interview the aspiring candidates anytime soon and will instead persist with the existing committee.

The PTI can confirm that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Madan Lal (head), Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik, hasn't yet received any intimation from the Board regarding the conduct of interviews for the three soon-to-be vacant posts. "Yes, the CAC hasn't been sent any intimation as of now. Obviously, the COVID-19 lockdown has put all plans in disarray and now, the focus is on IPL. Also there is no domestic cricket being held at the moment," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

There is a school of thought within the BCCI that at this point in time, with the IPL starting, it is better that the three outgoing panel members remain at least till the Indian squad for the Australia tour is announced. The team will announced between the second and third week of October. "If you look, MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda were replaced in March, 2020 and not September, 2019. There is absolutely no harm if Devang, Jatin and Sarandeep help out Sunil and Harvinder for Australia series and may be the England series. "They have covered domestic cricket extensively and they have a fair idea about bench strength," the source added.

The Supreme Court hearing on the BCCI petition for cooling-off period waiver for president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah is another factor. The announcement of new selectors conventionally happens during the AGM as the selection panel is a sub-committee of the BCCI. 23-25 member playing squad for Australia tour ============================= Keeping the health safety concerns and security in mind, the BCCI is likely to send an extended playing squad to Australia whose strength will be anything between 23 to 25.

"It is only logical that at least 23 to 25 players are carried just like Pakistan and West Indies did in England. "There is no need to call net bowlers from outside and if the players from India A squad also goes, it would help us in having a proper four-day first-class match simulation in bio-bubble," a BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI.

There is a possibility that the support staff, led by head coach Ravi Shastri, as well as the players who won't be part of IPL play-offs, will reach Australia directly by the end of October or the first week of November, with the others joining the bubble after finishing their IPL engagements..

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Anna Faris exits 'Mom' after 7 seasons

American actor Anna Faris is bowing out of her role in the popular CBS sitcom Mom. According to Fox News, the 43-year-old Faris is exiting as one of the comedy series two title standouts, will not be alongside former co-star Allison Janney ...

Telangana govt to construct temple, church, two mosques in new secretariat complex

Hyderabad, Sep 5 PTI The Telangana government on Saturday said it will construct a temple, church and two mosques in the new secretariat complex and the foundation stone for them will be laid after the end of the ensuing Legislative session...

DGCA orders resumption of pre-flight alcohol test for pilots, cabin crew

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Friday ordered airlines to resume pre-flight alcohol tests for pilots and cabin crew members. The aviation regulator had on March 29 this year suspended breath analyser BA test for all aviat...

J-K LG inaugurates State Council of Education, Research and Training

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the State Council of Education, Research and Training SCERT on the lines of NCERT to assist the administration in implementing policies for human resource development, an off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020