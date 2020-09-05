Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Bottas fastest in final Italian GP practice

Hamilton, chasing a 90th career victory this weekend with Michael Schumacher's record 91 within touching distance, ended the session fifth fastest after setting the pace on Friday with his closest championship rival Max Verstappen sixth for Red Bull. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, last year's winner from pole at the team's home track, was only 11th fastest while team mate Sebastian Vettel was 15th as the sport's most glamorous team continued to struggle.

Reuters | Monza | Updated: 05-09-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 17:22 IST
Motor racing-Bottas fastest in final Italian GP practice

Valtteri Bottas kept Mercedes on top of the timesheets in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, with Renault-powered rivals suddenly showing a turn of speed ahead of qualifying. McLaren's Spaniard Carlos Sainz and British youngster Lando Norris were second and third respectively with Renault's Daniel Ricciardo fourth.

The Australian brought out red flags when he pulled over and parked up by the side of the track with a suspected fuel pump failure. The team expected the car to be ready for qualifying, the first since governing body FIA ordered a change to cars' engine modes.

Bottas's lap of one minute 20.089 seconds was the quickest of the weekend so far with the Finn, now 50 points adrift of team mate Lewis Hamilton after seven races, 0.229 quicker than Sainz. The session ended alarmingly, and messily, with championship leader Hamilton swerving dramatically at speed onto the grass to avoid cars that had slowed at Parabolica.

The Briton had warned on Friday that qualifying could see a repeat of last year's farcical scenes where drivers jostled for position to try and gain an advantage by slipstreaming others at the fastest track on the calendar. Hamilton, chasing a 90th career victory this weekend with Michael Schumacher's record 91 within touching distance, ended the session fifth fastest after setting the pace on Friday with his closest championship rival Max Verstappen sixth for Red Bull.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, last year's winner from pole at the team's home track, was only 11th fastest while team mate Sebastian Vettel was 15th as the sport's most glamorous team continued to struggle. Mercedes have started every race from pole so far and won six of them.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Anna Faris exits 'Mom' after 7 seasons

American actor Anna Faris is bowing out of her role in the popular CBS sitcom Mom. According to Fox News, the 43-year-old Faris is exiting as one of the comedy series two title standouts, will not be alongside former co-star Allison Janney ...

Telangana govt to construct temple, church, two mosques in new secretariat complex

Hyderabad, Sep 5 PTI The Telangana government on Saturday said it will construct a temple, church and two mosques in the new secretariat complex and the foundation stone for them will be laid after the end of the ensuing Legislative session...

DGCA orders resumption of pre-flight alcohol test for pilots, cabin crew

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Friday ordered airlines to resume pre-flight alcohol tests for pilots and cabin crew members. The aviation regulator had on March 29 this year suspended breath analyser BA test for all aviat...

J-K LG inaugurates State Council of Education, Research and Training

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the State Council of Education, Research and Training SCERT on the lines of NCERT to assist the administration in implementing policies for human resource development, an off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020