Left Menu
Development News Edition

D-backs' Bumgarner returns to San Francisco to face Giants

But a baserunning mistake by Mauricio Dubon, who was caught off second base after a flyout to right field for a double play, hurt the Giants. "My mistake was I ran with my head down. "It looks like he's going to hit a home run every time," Dubon said of Belt.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 17:38 IST
D-backs' Bumgarner returns to San Francisco to face Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks hope to build on just their second win in the past 15 games on Saturday, with a star pitcher returning from injury to face the team with which he won three World Series titles. It so happens that Madison Bumgarner's first start since Aug. 9 is scheduled to be against the team with which he became a star, the San Francisco Giants. Bumgarner is set to be activated from the 10-day injured list in time to take the mound at Oracle Park for the first time since last season, after which he signed with Arizona.

It's been a bumpy start to Bumgarner's Diamondbacks career. The big left-hander and four-time All-Star is 0-3 with a 9.35 earned run average and landed on the injured list with a mid-back strain. Bumgarner, 31, said he has enjoyed seeing some familiar faces.

"I'm a pretty easygoing guy," Bumgarner said. "Guys have been asking me if it's weird coming in on the other side. It's really not. But it's nice to be back and see a lot of the guys that I knew and played with and worked with, the staff over there. I was excited to come back here and see the city." Beyond that, Bumgarner added, it's just a regular road trip for him.

"I'm anticipating and planning on it just being another start for me," he added. The Giants (18-24), who are trying to keep pace in the race for a postseason berth in the National League, will turn to Trevor Cahill as Saturday's starter against Bumgarner. Cahill (0-0, 2.51 ERA) is apparently fine after leaving his most recent start in the fourth inning with left hip discomfort.

Cahill, 32, said afterward it's something he's dealt with in the past. This will be his third straight start against Arizona (15-24), where he pitched from 2012-14. The Giants are looking to rebound from a 6-5 loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday night. The Giants had their chance to take a lead, loading the bases with no outs in the eighth inning and down only a run. But a baserunning mistake by Mauricio Dubon, who was caught off second base after a flyout to right field for a double play, hurt the Giants.

"My mistake was I ran with my head down. I put my head down and tried to go to third. That can't happen," Dubon said. "I cost (us) the game." Manager Gabe Kapler said Dubon has played well and just made a mistake.

"He takes plays like that harder than anybody," Kapler said. "I did sit down and have a talk with him, more than anything else just to reassure him that we believe in him. He's been playing great defense. That's just a play that he'd just like to have back. "It's been addressed but it really doesn't need to be addressed, he's a smart baseball player."

First baseman Brandon Belt continues to be on a tear at the plate. With two hits including a home run Friday, he's batting .500 -- 26 of 52 --since Aug. 16. Belt has 13 runs, eight doubles, one triple, five home runs and 13 runs batted in over that stretch. "It looks like he's going to hit a home run every time," Dubon said of Belt. "He knows how to be successful."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Anna Faris exits 'Mom' after 7 seasons

American actor Anna Faris is bowing out of her role in the popular CBS sitcom Mom. According to Fox News, the 43-year-old Faris is exiting as one of the comedy series two title standouts, will not be alongside former co-star Allison Janney ...

Telangana govt to construct temple, church, two mosques in new secretariat complex

Hyderabad, Sep 5 PTI The Telangana government on Saturday said it will construct a temple, church and two mosques in the new secretariat complex and the foundation stone for them will be laid after the end of the ensuing Legislative session...

DGCA orders resumption of pre-flight alcohol test for pilots, cabin crew

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Friday ordered airlines to resume pre-flight alcohol tests for pilots and cabin crew members. The aviation regulator had on March 29 this year suspended breath analyser BA test for all aviat...

J-K LG inaugurates State Council of Education, Research and Training

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the State Council of Education, Research and Training SCERT on the lines of NCERT to assist the administration in implementing policies for human resource development, an off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020