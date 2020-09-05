Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Watson signs $160 million mega-deal with Texans-reports

In July, the Chiefs signed Mahomes to a $450 million, 10-year extension, the biggest contract in NFL history. The Texans did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mahomes and Watson will face off on Thursday, as the Texans and Chiefs kick off the 2020 NFL season in Kansas City.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 21:42 IST
NFL-Watson signs $160 million mega-deal with Texans-reports
The deal will keep Watson in Houston through 2025, with $111 million guaranteed, making him the second-highest paid quarterback in league history behind Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, according to the NFL Network. Image Credit: Twitter (@deshaunwatson)

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson has agreed on a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans, U.S. media reported on Saturday. The two-time Pro Bowler was among the highest-rated quarterbacks last season, leading the Texans to a 10-6 record, first in the AFC South. The team lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on the win the Super Bowl in February.

The deal will keep Watson in Houston through 2025, with $111 million guaranteed, making him the second-highest paid quarterback in league history behind Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, according to the NFL Network. In July, the Chiefs signed Mahomes to a $450 million, 10-year extension, the biggest contract in NFL history.

The Texans did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mahomes and Watson will face off on Thursday, as the Texans and Chiefs kick off the 2020 NFL season in Kansas City.

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Air India uncertain about resuming Mumbai-Aurangabad service

Air India is not certain about resuming services between Mumbai and Aurangabad in Maharashtra from September 15, an official said on Saturday evening. Earlier in the day, Airport Aurangabad Director had tweeted that Air India was set to res...

NUSI holds protest against Centre over 'delay' in SSC results

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India NSUI protested at the Connaught Place here on Saturday against the Centre for failing to provide employment and the alleged delay in announcement of SSC results. Zero personnel has be...

Don't be careless, take precaution, Javadekar tells Punekars

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Pune district and said the next month was crucial to contain the outbreak. He said the coronavirus outbreak containment appeal to people had changed from dont b...

Iran state TV shows wrestling star's purported confession to murder

Iranian state television aired a video on Saturday in which a champion wrestler facing two death sentences appeared to confess to killing a water company security guard during anti-government protests in 2018. The case of wrestler Navid Afk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020