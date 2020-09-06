Left Menu
NFL notebook: Lynch, Rosen among QBs released

Another veteran, Chad Henne, will back up Mahomes. Other quarterbacks to be released, according to reports, included: Kyle Lauletta (Atlanta Falcons); Trevor Siemian (Tennessee Titans); Brandon Allen and Jake Dolegala (Cincinnati Bengals); Kevin Davidson and Garrett Gilbert (Cleveland Browns); Mike Glennon and Josh Dobbs (Jacksonville Jaguars); Brett Rypien (Denver Broncos); Jake Browning and Nate Stanley (Minnesota Vikings); David Blough (Detroit Lions); Chad Kelly (Indianapolis Colts); David Fales and Mike White (New York Jets); rookie Brian Lewerke (New England Patriots); Alex Tanney and Cooper Rush (New York Giants); and rookie Steven Montez (Washington Football Team).

Coach Brian Flores called Rosen "immensely talented" when he announced the 23-year-old's departure. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former first-round draft picks Paxton Lynch and Josh Rosen were among the more than 20 quarterbacks released Saturday as NFL teams cut their rosters to the 53-man limit. The Pittsburgh Steelers released Lynch, the No. 26 overall selection by the Denver Broncos in 2016, leaving Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges to back up veteran Ben Roethlisberger. The Miami Dolphins cut Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 draft, opting for the QB tandem of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

Coach Brian Flores called Rosen "immensely talented" when he announced the 23-year-old's departure. The Kansas City Chiefs also released veteran Matt Moore, 36, who started two games for an injured Patrick Mahomes last season. Another veteran, Chad Henne, will back up Mahomes.

Other quarterbacks to be released, according to reports, included: Kyle Lauletta (Atlanta Falcons); Trevor Siemian (Tennessee Titans); Brandon Allen and Jake Dolegala (Cincinnati Bengals); Kevin Davidson and Garrett Gilbert (Cleveland Browns); Mike Glennon and Josh Dobbs (Jacksonville Jaguars); Brett Rypien (Denver Broncos); Jake Browning and Nate Stanley (Minnesota Vikings); David Blough (Detroit Lions); Chad Kelly (Indianapolis Colts); David Fales and Mike White (New York Jets); rookie Brian Lewerke (New England Patriots); Alex Tanney and Cooper Rush (New York Giants); and rookie Steven Montez (Washington Football Team). In addition to Moore, Lynch and Rosen, those with starting experience in the NFL include Siemian, Allen, Blough and Glennon.

Among other notable cuts throughout the NFL: --Atlanta Falcons: Cut WR Laquon Treadwell, the Minnesota Vikings' first-round draft pick in 2016. He had just two touchdown receptions in four seasons with the Vikings.

--Buffalo Bills: Cut veteran WRs Robert Foster, Andre Roberts and Duke Williams. --Chicago Bears: Cut K Cairo Santos, but he could return to the roster, according to reports. He was signed to compete with Eddy Pineiro.

--Dallas Cowboys: Released CB C.J. Goodwin and LB Justin March. Goodwin and March each played 16 games for the Cowboys in 2019 and were key contributors on special teams. --Detroit Lions: Released TE Isaac Nauta, their seventh-round draft pick in 2019.

--Green Bay Packers: Cut WR Jake Kumerow, who had 20 catches for 322 yards and two TDs over 19 games with the franchise. --Indianapolis Colts: Cut K Chase McLaughlin, who was an injury replacement for three NFL teams in 2019, including Indy. That gives the kicking job to undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship, who becomes the first Week 1 kicker for the team since 2005 not named Adam Vinatieri.

--New England Patriots: Released former Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller, who has rushed for 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns and added 209 receptions for 1,565 yards with eight scores in seven active seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans. --New York Giants: Released WRs Johnny Holton, Alex Bachman, Derrick Dillon, Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor. Mack and Victor, who were key playmakers for Ohio State, signed as undrafted free agents after the 2020 draft.

--Philadelphia Eagles: Cut six players from the defence -- CBs Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones; DEs Shareef Miller and Joe Ostman; and DTs Anthony Rush and DT Raequan Williams. Jones was a second-round pick and Douglas a third-rounder for the Eagles in 2017. --Pittsburgh Steelers: Cut WR Ryan Switzer, who appeared in 16 games (30 catches, 252 yards) for the Steelers in 2018 but caught only eight passes for 29 yards in 2019. Also RB Trey Edmunds, one of three Edmunds brothers in the NFL.

--Field Level Media

