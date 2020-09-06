Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kenin downs Jabeur to reach U.S. open fourth round

Jabeur, ranked 31 in the world, broke to take a 4-2 lead in the opening set as Kenin struggled to control her serve, but the American immediately responded with a break of her own before grabbing the early advantage in the contest via the tiebreak. Kenin, who swatted aside Jabeur en route to her Australian Open title and came into the clash at Louis Armstrong Stadium with a 4-1 record over her, switched gears at the start of the second set to tighten the screws on her opponent.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 06-09-2020 07:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 07:45 IST
Tennis-Kenin downs Jabeur to reach U.S. open fourth round

Second seed Sofia Kenin overcame a sluggish start to surge past Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 7-6(4) 6-3 on Saturday to move into the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time. Jabeur, ranked 31 in the world, broke to take a 4-2 lead in the opening set as Kenin struggled to control her serve, but the American immediately responded with a break of her own before grabbing the early advantage in the contest via the tiebreak.

Kenin, who swatted aside Jabeur en route to her Australian Open title and came into the clash at Louis Armstrong Stadium with a 4-1 record over her, switched gears at the start of the second set to tighten the screws on her opponent. Playing superb tennis from the baseline, Kenin went ahead 2-0 before Jabeur broke back, but the 21-year-old raised her game once again and held firm to close out the win. She will take on Belgian Elise Mertens next.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Indians score walk-off win over Hader, Brewers

Oscar Mercado recorded the first hit off Josh Hader with a double to lead off the ninth inning before coming around to score in the Cleveland Indians 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Mercado advanced to third base after a...

North Chile shaken by powerful quake for 2nd time this week

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 shook northern Chile on Saturday night, the second powerful tremor to hit the country this week, though there were no reports of casualties or property damage. The U.S. Geological Survey sai...

Suarez clubs 3 HRs in Reds’ win over Pirates

Eugenio Suarez drove in five runs on three homers Saturday to pace the visiting Cincinnati Reds to a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Suarez sprayed the ball all over PNC Park, hitting a three-run shot and two solo numbers for his first...

Tennis-Azarenka finally feeling the joy of tennis

Victoria Azarenka won two Grand Slams and ascended to the worlds No. 1 ranking earlier in her career but the Belarusian says she has never felt happier on court than she does now. The 31-year-old, who beat Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-2 on Saturday, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020