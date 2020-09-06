Stewart breaks out with 2 HRs as O’s down Yanks

Left Menu
Updated: 06-09-2020 08:34 IST
DJ Stewart got his first two hits of the season, both solo homers, as the Baltimore Orioles scored their second straight victory over the visiting New York Yankees, 6-1, on Saturday. The Yankees had scored 18 straight wins in Baltimore before the Orioles ended the streak Friday night. Now, the Orioles have a chance to win the series in Sunday's finale.

Stewart had gotten off to a rough start this season, going 0-for-17 for the season before belting a homer off Gerrit Cole (4-3) to start the sixth and hand the Orioles a 1-0 lead. That sparked a five-run inning where Ryan Mountcastle drove in two with a single. Rio Ruiz then knocked in two more with a double to right that gave the Orioles a 5-0 lead and Cole his third straight loss.

Dillon Tate (1-0) earned his first win in the majors. But the Orioles ran into some injury issues. They put outfielder Anthony Santander on the injured list due to a right oblique straight that could keep him out for several weeks, according to MLB.com.

With about three weeks of games remaining, it is "definitely a possibility" Santander won't play again this season, manager Brandon Hyde said. "He's going to miss a significant amount of time," Hyde said to MLB.com. "When he came out of the game, that didn't look good. That one definitely hurt. Tony is a huge loss for us. I was really happy with the year he's had."

Santander was hitting .261 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs. Those were tied for fifth in the Majors and tied for third among American League hitters entering Saturday. The Yankees got back Gleyber Torres for Saturday's game. Manager Aaron Boone told MLB.com that Torres has done well in the work he needed to get back from the injured list, where he's been since Aug. 20 due to strains in the left hamstring and quadriceps.

The Yankees finally scored on a Clint Frazier solo homer in the eighth to make it 6-1. --Field Level Media

