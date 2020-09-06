Left Menu
US Open 2020: Serena Williams progresses to fourth round

Serena Williams on Saturday (local time) progressed to the fourth round of the ongoing US Open.

Updated: 06-09-2020 09:03 IST
US Open 2020: Serena Williams progresses to fourth round
Tennis player Serena Williams. (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Serena Williams on Saturday (local time) progressed to the fourth round of the ongoing US Open. Williams defeated Sloane Stephens of USA 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the third round to advance further in the tournament.

The 38-year-old was given a scare in the first set, as Stephens completely caught her off guard and Williams had to lose the first set 2-6. But the experienced campaigner staged a stunning comeback in the second and third set to display her trademark display of aggressive gameplay.

Serena did not give Stephens any chance in the second and third set, and she walked away with a comfortable win in the end. Earlier in the tournament, Williams had broken the record for most singles wins (102) in the history of the US Open.

She had achieved the feat after winning her first-round match of US Open 2020. The 38-year-old had last won a Grand Slam in 2017 as she had emerged triumphant in the Australian Open.

After that particular victory, she has been stranded on 23 Grand Slam wins and is chasing her 24th title. Serena will next take on Maria Sakkari in the fourth round on Monday, September 7. (ANI)

