Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coach Ian Foster has 7 new caps in his 1st All Blacks squad

Locks Tupou Va'ai and Quinten Strange, prop Alex Hodgman, backrowers Hoskins Sotutu and Cullen Grace and outside backs Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan were named for the first time as Foster refreshed a New Zealand squad hit by injuries and retirements following last year's World Cup. Hodgman, who played age-group rugby for both Fiji and New Zealand and has played Super Rugby for the Christchurch-based Crusaders and Auckland-based Blues, was the most surprising selection.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 06-09-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 09:10 IST
Coach Ian Foster has 7 new caps in his 1st All Blacks squad

Ian Foster has included seven uncapped players in his first squad as All Blacks head coach, naming 35 players Sunday as uncertainty continues over the possibility of any tests being played this year. Locks Tupou Va'ai and Quinten Strange, prop Alex Hodgman, backrowers Hoskins Sotutu and Cullen Grace and outside backs Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan were named for the first time as Foster refreshed a New Zealand squad hit by injuries and retirements following last year's World Cup.

Hodgman, who played age-group rugby for both Fiji and New Zealand and has played Super Rugby for the Christchurch-based Crusaders and Auckland-based Blues, was the most surprising selection. The selection of three newcomers at lock was expected because of the absence of several senior players; Brodie Retallick has been released on sabbatical and Scott Barrett is injured.

The call-ups of the Blues pair Sotutu and Clarke and the Crusaders' Jordan were also expected after their outstanding performances in Super Rugby Aotearoa. Hooker Asafo Aumua, who played two matches for New Zealand in 2017, prop Tyrel Lomax, who played one in 2018, and backrower Akira Ioane who played one in 2017, have been recalled.

“We're hugely excited at the caliber of the players selected for this All Blacks squad of 2020,” Foster said. “It's been a great process working through the selections and I've really enjoyed working with (John Plumtree) as part of the new selectors group.” Foster said the coaches and selector Grant Fox are “excited as everyone at the rugby we have seen in what has been an incredibly difficult year for everyone. “The result is that we can now announce a team that is rich in experience and a little battle-hardened after the Rugby World Cup, but forward looking with the inclusion of a number of new players. We're delighted with the balance of the group and we look forward to whatever the challenges of 2020 throw at us.” There is still some doubt the All Blacks will play any test rugby this year. The four-nation Rugby Championship, due to be played in New Zealand in November and December, seems increasingly unlikely to take place after an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Argentina team.

Doubts also remain around a Bledisloe Cup series between New Zealand and Australia because of outbreaks in both countries. “Like everyone else we're impatient to know what is happening but we fully understand all the variables at play and we remain confident that there'll be something for fans to look forward to in the not-too-distant future,” Foster said.

New Zealand squad: Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor. Props: Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi. Locks: Quinten Strange, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'i, Sam Whitelock. Backrowers: Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Cullen Grace, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea, Hoskins Sotutu. Halfbacks: T.J. Perenara, Aaron Smith, Brad Weber. Flyhalves: Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga. Midfielders: Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown. Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie, Sevu Reece. AP BS BS.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toured coastal areas hit by a typhoon, and ordered 12,000 core party members to join the recovery effort on Saturday, while dismissing a provincial party chief, state media reported on Sunday. North Koreas st...

CMERI Durgapur develops solar-powered sprayers for small, marginal farmers

CMERI Durgapur has developed two solar-powered spray systems to help small and marginal farmers engage in site-specific irrigation to reduce water wastage, an institute spokesperson said on Sunday. The solar battery-operated sprayers develo...

Sushant case: NCB summons Rhea; serves notice at home (Eds: Adding i'

A Narcotics Control Bureau NCB team reached actress Rhea Chakrabortys home in Mumbai on Sunday morning to serve her summons for joining probe in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, offic...

With record spike of 90,633 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41-lakh mark

India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020