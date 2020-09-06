Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Thiem sees off Cilic to reach fourth round

Second seed Dominic Thiem staved off a spirited fightback from Marin Cilic to beat the former champion 6-2 6-2 3-6 6-3 on Saturday and reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open. Thiem had won both his previous meetings with the 31st seeded Croat and quickly stamped his authority on the evening's final match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court with two service breaks in each of the first two sets.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 10:16 IST
Tennis-Thiem sees off Cilic to reach fourth round
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Second seed Dominic Thiem staved off a spirited fightback from Marin Cilic to beat the former champion 6-2 6-2 3-6 6-3 on Saturday and reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open.

Thiem had won both his previous meetings with the 31st seeded Croat and quickly stamped his authority on the evening's final match on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court with two service breaks in each of the first two sets. "I think the quick start was more because of him," the Austrian said of Cilic, who was taken to five sets in his opener and four in the last round.

"He had two very tough opening rounds, long matches." Cilic regrouped in the third set, however, and once the former world No. 3 found his range the winners started to flow.

Thiem, who has reached three Grand Slam finals without success, beagn to struggle with his second serve and Cilic broke for the first time in the match to go up 4-2 and then forced a fourth set. Thiem had to save five break points during the set and converted his only opportunity in the sixth game to nose ahead before sealing the match with a big first serve when Cilic's return found the net.

"He was returning well and set three and four he raised his level a lot," Thiem said in his on-court interview. "I didn't really play worse these sets but he showed what he's capable of and that's why it was really tough ... in these matches you need a little bit of luck, from time to time it's really close."

Thiem will next meet Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who has not lost a set this week and beat Corentin Moutet 6-1 6-0 6-4 to reach the last-16 of a Grand Slam for the first time. "I'm not 100% yet. I still have to raise my level if I want to go deeper, especially now against Felix," said Thiem.

"Next round is going to be our first match. He's in great shape, played amazing first three rounds. "Normally I am capable of doing this in the Slams. Hopefully here as well. Today was a good win against a big champion, great player... that should give me a boost."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan's mother passes away at 89

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday posted an emotional message on Twitter after his mother passed away at the age of 89.Vardhan said that his mother suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.Heartbroken to inform that my dea...

Ciera Payton to play Wendy Williams in biopic

Actor Ceira Payton has been roped in to play television host Wendy Williams in an upcoming biopic on her life set at Lifetime. According to Deadline, P-Valley actor Morocco Omari will star as Williams ex-husband Kevin hunter. The Chi helm...

For Lebanese, recovery too heavy to bear a month after blast

A month after Beiruts devastating explosion, Ghassan Toubaji still sits under a gaping hole in his ceiling he can look up through the dangling plaster, wires and metal struts and the broken brick roof and see a bit of sky. The 74-year-old ...

Char Dham priests protest Uttarakhand govt's decision to form Devasthanam Board

Char Dham priests have submitted a letter to Uttarakhand government, protesting against the formation of Devasthanam Board without consulting 61 other temples. They have also urged the State government to complete the beautification of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020