Red Sox rally in 9th to defeat Blue Jays

Christian Vazquez scored from third on a chopper to third base in the bottom of the ninth after Xander Bogaerts led off the inning with the tying solo homer and the Boston Red Sox came back to defeat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 9-8 Saturday night.

Updated: 06-09-2020 11:26 IST
Christian Vazquez scored from third on a chopper to third base in the bottom of the ninth after Xander Bogaerts led off the inning with the tying solo homer and the Boston Red Sox came back to defeat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 9-8 Saturday night. Bogaerts led off the ninth with his ninth homer against Anthony Bass (2-3) to tie the game.

J.D. Martinez then walked. Jose Peraza ran for him and was forced at second by Vazquez, who then stole second and continued to third on catcher Caleb Joseph's throwing error. He beat the throw home on a chopper by Yairo Munoz. Mike Kickham (1-0) pitched two innings to get the win, giving up three hits with a walk and four strikeouts but holding the Jays off the scoreboard.

The Blue Jays had come back from a four-run deficit to take an 8-6 lead in the sixth. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer for Boston and Martinez, Bobby Dalbec and Rafael Devers, who had three RBIs, added solo shots.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for Toronto (21-18) and Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot. Toronto starter Chase Anderson allowed six runs and nine hits in four innings.

Boston starter Ryan Weber allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Hernandez led off the second with his 14th homer.

The Red Sox (14-27) answered with three homers and four runs in the bottom of the second. Martinez led off with his fourth home run. Vazquez singled and Bradley hit his fifth homer to extend his hit streak to eight games. Dalbec hit his second homer and Boston led 4-1.

Tellez singled and scored on Travis Shaw's double in the fourth. The Red Sox scored twice in the fourth. Michael Chavis singled, but was out trying to reach third on Dalbec's single to right. Dalbec took third on Alex Verdugo's double. Devers lashed a two-run double to right.

Josh Taylor allowed a walk to Tellez, a single to Hernandez and Guerrero's sixth homer in the sixth. Randal Grichuk, Tellez and Hernandez hit consecutive singles in the seventh against Phillips Valdez to tie the game. Joe Panik hit a two-out, RBI double for the go-ahead run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an infield single against Robert Stock to score another run, bumping Toronto's lead to 8-6.

Devers led off the bottom of the seventh with his seventh homer against Shun Yamaguchi. --Field Level Media

