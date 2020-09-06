Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB invites 291 teenagers for U19 trials

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday invited 291 teenagers who will undergo trials for the six U19 Cricket Associations sides.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 06-09-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 12:20 IST
PCB invites 291 teenagers for U19 trials
PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday invited 291 teenagers who will undergo trials for the six U19 Cricket Associations sides. "The trials will be held from September 11-19 and will be conducted by a four-member selection panel comprising Saleem Jaffar, Sanaullah Baloch, Taufiq Umar and Wajahatullah Wasti, following which teams for the national U19 tournaments will be announced. The selection panel will be supported by the coaches and assistant coaches of the six U19 teams," PCB said in a release.

Each major cricket centre of every Cricket Association will host trial matches over two days. On September 11 and 12, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad, will hold trials for Southern Punjab U19 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19, respectively. LCCA Ground, Lahore, and Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, will play hosts to trial matches for Central Punjab U19 and Northern U19 sides on September 14 and 15after which trial matches to select the Sindh U19 team will be staged at Karachi's National Stadium on September 17 and 18.

Bugti Stadium, Quetta will be hosting trial matches on September 18 and 19 for the selection of Balochistan U19 team. "Strict Covid-19 protocols will be implemented to ensure the health and safety of players. As such, temperatures checks will be done on entry points of the venues. Players will have to wear masks when not inside the boundary ropes and maintain social distancing at any given time. Sharing of equipment and use of saliva on the ball will not be allowed," read a release.

The National U19 One-Day Tournament and the National U19 Three-Day Tournament will be played at Lahore, Muridke and Sheikhupura from October 13 to November 29. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Orioles in position to win series vs. Yankees

All of a sudden, the Baltimore Orioles know how to beat the New York Yankees. The host Orioles will try for a third straight victory -- and a series win -- when the two teams meet Sunday in the conclusion of a four-game series at Camden Yar...

Money laundering case: ED seeks remand of Tahir Hussain for 9 more days

Enforcement Directorate ED on Saturday sought further nine days remand of former Aam Admi Party AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, in a money laundering case. The probe agency has also booked him for various other fraudulent acts such as cheatin...

Investing in digitisation in big way: Amrutanjan

Chennai, Sep 6 PTI Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, manufacturers of popular pain balm, is investing in digitisation in a big way, setting a target of garnering1.3 per cent of national sales through e-commerce, a top official has said. The compa...

Corbin, Nationals charged with slowing hot Braves bats

The visiting Washington Nationals will turn to left-hander Patrick Corbin in hopes of slowing down the slugging Atlanta Braves bats when the two clubs complete their four-game series on Sunday. The Nationals 14-24 have won the last two game...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020