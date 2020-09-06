Left Menu
Misbah will be asked to reflect on his and team's performance: Mani

Head coach and chief selector Misbah ul Haq will have to face some tough questions at his annual appraisal in the wake of team's poor run in England but it appears he continues to enjoy the trust of the PCB. In the past 12 months, Pakistan won two Tests and lost three, won two out of three ODIs (one match was rain abandoned) and won three T20Is out of 12 with three washouts. They lost the recent Test series in England 0-1 and drew the T20 series 1-1. A few former players felt that Misbah should be relieved of one of the two key positions to lower his burden.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said they will discuss the road ahead with Misbah. "I believe in empowerment and that's precisely why Misbah was given full authority and support. But he very much remains accountable and as part of his appraisal process, he will be interviewed by the PCB Cricket Committee," Mani said in an interview to 'Dawn' newspaper.

"He will be asked to reflect on his own and team's performances, and share his vision for the future." Mani also expressed concern that Pakistan team has failed to show signs of improvement. They remain at sixth and seventh in ODIs and Tests rankings respectively, but have slipped from number-one to fourth in T20Is following the annual ICC update.

"To address this problem and bring consistency in the team's and players' performance, the PCB has put in place a professional management team with the men's side whose understanding of the modern game is second to none and has a clear vision of the steps required for Pakistan to perform well consistently at the international level," Mani said. Insisting that the PCB is now a stronger, more credible and thoroughly professional institution, Mani said that the return of Test cricket, hosting of the entire Pakistan Super League 2020 matches in Pakistan has bridged the trust gap.

"International teams were unwilling to come to Pakistan because of the trust deficit. In 2017 and 2018, the PCB paid for the World XI and West Indies players to visit here and while I acknowledge these were ice-breakers, we have hosted four international series as part of the Future Tours Programme without offering any inducements. "Furthermore, nearly 425 foreign players expressed interest in playing in the Pakistan Super League 2020 with 40-odd spending nearly a month in Pakistan during the 30-match event. These players travelled around the country and returned as our ambassadors," he added.

