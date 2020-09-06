Left Menu
Development News Edition

England fined for slow over-rate in first T20I against Australia

England players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first T20I, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 06-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 17:58 IST
England fined for slow over-rate in first T20I against Australia
England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan. Image Credit: ANI

England players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first T20I, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday. Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Eoin Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. On-field umpires Martin Saggers and Alex Wharf, third umpire David Millns, and fourth umpire Mike Burns leveled the charge.

The cricket governing body said Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. England had won the first T20I against Australia by two runs on Friday in Southampton. The second T20I of the three-match series will be played on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bollywood lashes out at media for mobbing Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office: Witness our lowest

Several Bollywood personalities, including actors Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, criticised medias mobbing of actor Rhea Chakraborty, flouting all standard protocols amid COVID-19 pandemic, as she reached Narcoti...

BPPI Q1 sales turnover up 94 pc to Rs 146.59 cr

The Bureau Of Pharma PSUs Of India BPPI reported a 94.21 per cent increase in its sales turnover at Rs 146.59 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020,&#160;the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Sunday. It had posted a sales tu...

Minor girl raped by mother's colleagues during lockdown

A 13-year-old was raped at her residence here by her mothers colleagues and a policeman among others during the March-April lockdown and the police have launched a manhunt for the accused, police said. At least seven persons were involved i...

CBI arrests Junior Engineer of MCD, another person in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Junior Engineer of Ward -23, Civil Lines Zone, North Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD and a private person in an alleged bribery case of Rs. 50,000. CBI had registered a case against the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020