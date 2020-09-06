Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top shuttlers to resume training from Monday in Hyderabad, SAI clears national camp

The camp, to continue till September 27, is being organised to help 26 players prepare for the Thomas and Uber Cup tournaments, beginning in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3. The players who will be part of the camp are Nehwal, Sai Praneeth, P Kashyap, Srikanth (all singles), women's doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa, along with seven coaches, four support staff and three sparring partners.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 18:43 IST
Top shuttlers to resume training from Monday in Hyderabad, SAI clears national camp

Top singles players such as Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will finally resume training from Monday as the Sports Authority of India (SAI) gave its go-ahead to the national badminton camp at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad under strict COVID-19 guidelines. The camp, to continue till September 27, is being organised to help 26 players prepare for the Thomas and Uber Cup tournaments, beginning in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3.

The players who will be part of the camp are Nehwal, Sai Praneeth, P Kashyap, Srikanth (all singles), women's doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa, along with seven coaches, four support staff and three sparring partners. Keeping the current situation of the ongoing pandemic in mind, all players, coaches and support staff would have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test for COVID-19 before they travel to Hyderabad. They would only be allowed in the academy after they produce COVID-19 negative certificate, the SAI said in a release. "Once they are at the academy they will be isolated and tested again on the 6th day of the quarantine and would only be allowed in the field of play once they have cleared the second round of COVID-19 test," the SAI said. SAI Assistant Director Dr Monika, who has been involved in setting up COVID-19 protocols in SAI Bengaluru for hockey players who had tested positive for the virus, is being sent to P Gopichand Academy to educate players and staff on the processes to be followed and necessary precautions to be taken.

The SAI said it had held a meeting with all stakeholders on August 27, requesting a proposal on the camp. The proposal was received on September 5, following which another meeting was held on Sunday. "The initial proposal received had stated that the players would reside in a hotel. However after discussion, it was decided that the players will stay and play at the Pullela Gopichand academy itself, to ensure greater safety of players amidst the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic," the release said.

Speaking about the decision, national coach Pullela Gopichand said, "I am very happy that SAI and BAI have been proactive in ensuring that sporting activities can start early. I am happy this camp is starting because the Thomas & Uber Cup is an important tournament and I hope we get some good results there." Srikanth welcomed the move and said, "I am happy to be back to the camp and start competing again." Fellow national camper and doubles player Sikki Reddy added, "Looking at the competition it is good to have a team practice and members of the other states present at the camp as we missed training in a group and training in a group motivates the players to do better." PTI PDS PDS AT AT.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bollywood lashes out at media for mobbing Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office: Witness our lowest

Several Bollywood personalities, including actors Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, criticised medias mobbing of actor Rhea Chakraborty, flouting all standard protocols amid COVID-19 pandemic, as she reached Narcoti...

BPPI Q1 sales turnover up 94 pc to Rs 146.59 cr

The Bureau Of Pharma PSUs Of India BPPI reported a 94.21 per cent increase in its sales turnover at Rs 146.59 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020,&#160;the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Sunday. It had posted a sales tu...

Minor girl raped by mother's colleagues during lockdown

A 13-year-old was raped at her residence here by her mothers colleagues and a policeman among others during the March-April lockdown and the police have launched a manhunt for the accused, police said. At least seven persons were involved i...

CBI arrests Junior Engineer of MCD, another person in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Junior Engineer of Ward -23, Civil Lines Zone, North Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD and a private person in an alleged bribery case of Rs. 50,000. CBI had registered a case against the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020