Left Menu

Denmark's old stock exchange engulfed in massive fire, no injuries reported so far

A massive fire ripped through the old stock exchange of Denmark on Tuesday morning, with plumes of smoke billowing through the historic building of the Scandinavian country, reported CNN.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:05 IST
Denmark's old stock exchange engulfed in massive fire, no injuries reported so far
Borsen building in Denmark engulfed in massive fire. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A massive fire ripped through the old stock exchange of Denmark on Tuesday morning, with plumes of smoke billowing through the historic building of the Scandinavian country, reported CNN. The Borsen building, has notably been at the heart of Danish business since the 17th century.

Moments before the building collapsed and crashed onto the street below, commuters and bystanders, stunned, watched as the raging fire was spotted swirling around the building's iconic 56-meter spire, according to CNN. There have been no casualties recorded as of yet, and Copenhagen police have advised people to stay away from the area.

According to a police spokesperson, people were inside the building when the fire broke out, but they were all evacuated timely.Situated within a short stroll from Christiansborg Palace, the old stock exchange was established in 1625. It was constructed in the Dutch Renaissance style, at the request of King Christian IV.

Following the horrific fire incident, Denmark's minister of culture, Jakob Engel-Schmidt claimed that 400 years of cultural legacy has been damaged. "How touching it is to see how the employees at Borsen, good people from the emergency services and passers-by work together to rescue art treasures and iconic images from the burning building," he wrote in a post on X.

While emergency personnel attempted to contain the fire, the elevator shaft allowed it to spread to every storey of the building, reported CNN. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024