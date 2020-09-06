Report: Bears agree to terms with DE Edwards

Left Menu
Terms of the deal were not immediately known for the defensive end. Edwards, 27, was released by New Orleans on Saturday after signing a two-year contract with the Saints in March 2019. Edwards totaled 93 tackles and 10.5 sacks in 59 games (24 starts) with the then-Oakland Raiders, New York Giants and Saints.

The Chicago Bears bolstered their defensive line by agreeing to terms on a contract with Mario Edwards, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday. Terms of the deal were not immediately known for the defensive end.

Edwards, 27, was released by New Orleans on Saturday after signing a two-year contract with the Saints in March 2019. He recorded three sacks and a forced fumble to go along with eight tackles in 14 games last season. Edwards totaled 93 tackles and 10.5 sacks in 59 games (24 starts) with the then-Oakland Raiders, New York Giants and Saints. The Raiders selected Edwards in the second round (35th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

